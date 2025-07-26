Police arrest 27 in major anti-galamsey raid at Ankaase Gyadam, seize excavators and weapons

ModernGhana logo
In a major crackdown on illegal mining, the Ghana Police Service has arrested twenty-seven (27) suspects during an intelligence-led operation at Ankaase Gyadam near Asamang Tamfoe in the Eastern Region.

The operation, carried out on Friday, July 25, 2025, targeted individuals allegedly engaged in unlawful mining activities within the area.

According to police sources, the suspects—all male—were apprehended while actively participating in galamsey operations across multiple illegal mining sites. The arrest followed weeks of surveillance and coordinated planning between law enforcement agencies and regional security networks.

During the raid, several individuals reportedly attempted to resist arrest, attacking officers with machetes and other dangerous weapons. Police successfully subdued the resistance and proceeded with the operation, which led to the confiscation of a large cache of equipment and machinery believed to have been used in the illegal mining activities.

Among the items seized were eleven (11) excavators, a bulldozer, a pump-action shotgun, three (3) saloon cars, a Mitsubishi pickup truck, a pick loader, and numerous water pumping machines and mining tools. The police have since secured all confiscated equipment as evidence in the ongoing investigation.

All 27 suspects are currently in custody and assisting police with further inquiries.

In a statement issued after the operation, the Ghana Police Service reaffirmed its resolve to intensify the clampdown on illegal mining activities, which continue to threaten the country’s environment, water bodies, and national security.

“This is part of a broader, sustained effort to dismantle galamsey operations and hold perpetrators accountable,” the police noted.

Residents in the area have been urged to cooperate with authorities and report suspicious activities as the operation expands to other parts of the Eastern Region.

