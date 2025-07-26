Sanctions loom as Iran and Europe revisit nuclear deal in Istanbul talks

In a renewed bid to defuse tensions and revive diplomacy, Iranian and European diplomats met in Istanbul on Friday to discuss Tehran's nuclear programme.

The talks, held at Iran's consulate, brought together representatives from France, Germany and the United Kingdom – known as the E3 – for the first time since Iran's conflict with Israel in June.

The hostilities, which also saw American B-52 bombers target Iranian nuclear-linked facilities, marked a sharp escalation in the already fragile situation.

Now the focus has shifted back to diplomacy, with discussions centring on whether to reintroduce sanctions originally lifted as part of the 2015 nuclear deal.

'Snapback' sanctions

A European diplomat, speaking anonymously to the Associated Press news agency, confirmed that the so-called “snapback” sanctions mechanism remains very much on the table.

The “snapback” mechanism allows for the automatic reimposition of UN sanctions on Iran if it is found to be violating the terms of the 2015 nuclear deal, without the need for a new vote.

However, the diplomat said that a delay in triggering sanctions could be considered – if Iran demonstrates meaningful engagement, resumes full cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) and provides reassurances regarding its stockpile of highly-enriched uranium.

European leaders have been clear though that unless tangible progress is made, sanctions could return by the end of August.

Tehran, however, is demanding more than words. The country's Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi has reiterated that Iran's trust, particularly in the United States, needs to be rebuilt.

“Iran has absolutely no trust in the US,” he stated, adding that talks must not be used to mask “hidden agendas such as military action".

Gharibabadi also reaffirmed Iran's position that it has the right to enrich uranium to meet its legitimate energy needs.

However, this remains one of the West's major concerns. In May, the IAEA revealed that Iran's uranium enriched to 60 percent purity had exceeded 400 kilograms, a figure that set alarm bells ringing in Europe and beyond. Ninety percent enrichment is required for nuclear weapons, and the 2015 accord set a cap of 3.67 percent for Iran.

Iran decries 'hypocrisy'

Friday's discussions mark the second time such a meeting has taken place in Istanbul this year, with talks in May failing to produce a breakthrough.

The geopolitical backdrop is complex, with Iran accusing the E3 of hypocrisy, accusing them of failing to uphold their end of the nuclear deal while tacitly supporting Israeli strikes.

Iran responded to the June attacks with missile launches aimed at Israel and a retaliatory strike on a US base in Qatar.

While tensions remain high, both sides appear keen – at least outwardly – to explore diplomatic solutions.

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, speaking to Al Jazeera earlier this week, reaffirmed that Iran is not seeking to produce nuclear weapons and intends to operate within international law.

Meanwhile, Iran's Atomic Energy Organisation insists the country's nuclear sector will “thrive again,” despite recent military strikes.

