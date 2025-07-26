A/R: Father lynched after setting room ablaze, killing 17-year-old daughter at Jacobu

A 50-year-old farmer is at the centre of a horrific tragedy after he allegedly set fire to a room occupied by his wife and seven others, resulting in the death of his 17-year-old daughter.

The incident occurred on Friday, July 25, 2025, at Asuoso Fenaso near Jacobu in the Amansie Central District of the Ashanti Region.

According to residents, the suspect reportedly attempted to burn his wife alive following a domestic dispute, allegedly triggered by her refusal to engage in sexual intercourse.

An eyewitness told this reporter that the room was occupied by eight people at the time, including the suspect’s own daughter. While most managed to escape the flames, the teenage girl, who was reportedly asleep, was unable to flee in time and was killed in the blaze.

In a desperate attempt to evade justice, the suspect allegedly consumed a substance believed to be weedicide in a suicide attempt. However, he was intercepted by a group of enraged youth in the community.

The confrontation escalated, and the man was lynched by the agitated mob before police could arrive.

The bodies of both the father and his daughter have since been deposited at a local morgue as police begin investigations into the incident.

Authorities have yet to issue an official statement, but community leaders are calling for calm while law enforcement works to establish the full circumstances surrounding the tragedy.