Asawase murders: Police launch manhunt for killers, conduct checks on cars and motorbikes

The Ashanti Regional Police Command has intensified efforts to track down suspects involved in the recent murders of two men, including the Kusaase Chief, Alhaji Abdul-Malik Azenbge, in Asawase.

Following the gruesome killings, police have increased visibility in the Kumasi Metropolis, conducting snap checks on roads.

The police operation involves mounting barriers on major streets to vigorously check vehicles, particularly targeting motorbikes, which suspects have reportedly used to commit crimes.

The suspects used motorbikes armed with AK-47 rifles to commit the murders in the past three days.

The Ashanti Regional Police Commander, DCOP Emmanuel Teye-Cudjoe, has assured the public that every effort is being made to identify and apprehend the perpetrators.

Residents are urged to remain calm and cooperate with the police by providing any relevant information that could aid in the investigation.