Improving Education: Tamale International School celebrates excellence with maiden Teachers and Staff Awards ceremony

Tamale International School has held its first Annual Teachers and Staff Awards Ceremony, recognizing outstanding contributions to academic excellence and character development.

The event took place on the school premises, bringing together teachers, students, and key education stakeholders to celebrate the dedication and professionalism of both teaching and non-teaching staff.

In his keynote address, Engr. Dr. Jamal-Deen Kukurah, Chairman of the Parent-Teacher Association (PTA), commended the staff for their pivotal role in shaping society. "The impact of teachers cannot be overemphasized. Every profession is built on the foundation laid by a teacher. We must celebrate them," he stated.

He mentioned the plans to enhance staff performance through capacity-building workshops and infrastructural improvements, and further made an appeal to parents of the school to support the growth of the school.

Dr. Jamal-Deen encouraged learners of the institution to take their academic activities more serious, and further appealed to parents and guardians to honour their obligation by settling their indebtedness.

"We plead with all patents and guardians to pay all outstanding bills so we can better improve the school environment and performance, motivate teachers and staff as well as extend and expand the Awards to cover learners and more teachers and staff," he added.

Headmistress of the school, Madam Rita Wepea described the occasion as a celebration of excellence and dedication, highlighting the awardees' outstanding commitment, passion, and professionalism.

"This is not just an award ceremony but it is a moment of gratitude, a symbol of respect and a testament to the powerful impact that teachers make in the lives of their students," she added.

According to her, the awardees have not only inspired the students but their colleagues, parents and the entire school community.

The top awards went to Madam Anastasia Exornam Kpeglo as the best Teacher of the Year, receiving a 55-inch television, second Place: Mr. Abubakari Shahadu, received a 43-inch television, third Place: Madam Florence Boodeme, received a 32-inch television

Madam Exornam, on behalf of her colleagues in an interview expressed gratitude for the award, emphasizing her commitment to punctuality, student support, and effective teaching.

She encouraged her colleagues to uphold professional standards, noting that "people observe what you do as a teacher."

The ceremony featured cultural performances by students, showcasing the school's commitment to holistic education and promoting tradition and creativity.