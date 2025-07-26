ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

A/R: Night motorbike riding banned — REGSEC announces stringent security measures following Asawase killings

By John Antwi-Boasiako II Contributor
Social News A/R: Night motorbike riding banned — REGSEC announces stringent security measures following Asawase killings
SAT, 26 JUL 2025

The Ashanti Regional Security Council (REGSEC) has announced a raft of new security measures following the recent killing of the Kusasi Chief in Asawase.

In a statement signed by the Ashanti Regional Minister, Dr. Frank Amoakohene, REGSEC outlined the following directives aimed at restoring calm and ensuring the safety of residents.

REGSEC, which convened an emergency meeting on Wednesday, July 24, has resolved to ban the use of motorbikes on roads in the region after 7:00 p.m. until further notice.

Additionally, the use of unlicensed motorbikes or those without lights are strictly prohibited.

As part of efforts to prevent further clashes and maintain law and order, the ongoing inter-tribal football competition has been suspended with immediate effect.

Motorbike riders have also been barred from wearing smocks, as the attire could be used to conceal weapons.

The statement further assured residents of an increased security presence, with joint deployments of police and military personnel in hotspot areas to protect lives and property.

“The REGSEC assures the general public of the government’s unwavering commitment to maintaining law and order and fostering a peaceful society. All necessary measures are being implemented to ensure that the perpetrators of this heinous act are brought to justice,” Dr. Amoakohene emphasized.

Dr. Amoakohene assured the general public that there will be increased security presence in the area to maintain law and order. He reiterated government’s unwavering commitment to arresting the perpetrators behind the heinous act and bringing them to justice.

The Council is also appealing to the public to volunteer credible information that could lead to the arrest of the suspects.

REGSEC reiterated its commitment to serving the people in line with its mandate and called for calm and cooperation as security agencies work tirelessly to restore peace and bring the perpetrators to book.

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Top Stories

44 minutes ago

Mother of 13-year-old allegedly defiled by over 20 men in Madina pleads for help Mother of 13-year-old allegedly defiled by over 20 men in Madina pleads for help

1 hour ago

Akwatia by-election: EC sets September 2 for election Akwatia by-election: EC sets September 2 for election

1 hour ago

A/R: Father lynched after setting room ablaze, killing 17-year-old daughter at Jacobu A/R: Father lynched after setting room ablaze, killing 17-year-old daughter at J...

1 hour ago

Asawase murders: Police launch manhunt for killers, conduct checks on cars and motorbikes Asawase murders: Police launch manhunt for killers, conduct checks on cars and m...

1 hour ago

A/R: Night motorbike riding banned — REGSEC announces stringent security measures following Asawase killings A/R: Night motorbike riding banned — REGSEC announces stringent security measure...

1 hour ago

A/R: Mamprusi man, bus driver killed; three others injured in another shooting incident at Denase A/R: Mamprusi man, bus driver killed; three others injured in another shooting i...

2 hours ago

Member of Parliament for Okaikwei Central and former Deputy Majority Whip, Hon. Patrick Boamah Patrick Boamah withdraws from Ghana’s delegation to Pan-African Parliament over ...

2 hours ago

VIDEO How another man was killed in Asawase by unknown assailants in broad daylight [VIDEO] How another man was killed in Asawase by unknown assailants in broad day...

2 hours ago

Ghana ranks 3rd globally in 2025 World Giving Report Ghana ranks 3rd globally in 2025 World Giving Report

22 hours ago

The epicentre of the DRCs cholera epidemic, the capital Kinshasa, is hard-hit due to flooding, and insufficient access to safe drinking water and sanitation. By Hardy BOPE (AFP/File) Kinshasa slum battles deadly cholera outbreak

Advertise Here

Just in....

Is Mahama's government heading in the right direction?

Started: 09-07-2025 | Ends: 09-08-2025
body-container-line