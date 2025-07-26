A/R: Night motorbike riding banned — REGSEC announces stringent security measures following Asawase killings

The Ashanti Regional Security Council (REGSEC) has announced a raft of new security measures following the recent killing of the Kusasi Chief in Asawase.

In a statement signed by the Ashanti Regional Minister, Dr. Frank Amoakohene, REGSEC outlined the following directives aimed at restoring calm and ensuring the safety of residents.

REGSEC, which convened an emergency meeting on Wednesday, July 24, has resolved to ban the use of motorbikes on roads in the region after 7:00 p.m. until further notice.

Additionally, the use of unlicensed motorbikes or those without lights are strictly prohibited.

As part of efforts to prevent further clashes and maintain law and order, the ongoing inter-tribal football competition has been suspended with immediate effect.

Motorbike riders have also been barred from wearing smocks, as the attire could be used to conceal weapons.

The statement further assured residents of an increased security presence, with joint deployments of police and military personnel in hotspot areas to protect lives and property.

“The REGSEC assures the general public of the government’s unwavering commitment to maintaining law and order and fostering a peaceful society. All necessary measures are being implemented to ensure that the perpetrators of this heinous act are brought to justice,” Dr. Amoakohene emphasized.

The Council is also appealing to the public to volunteer credible information that could lead to the arrest of the suspects.

REGSEC reiterated its commitment to serving the people in line with its mandate and called for calm and cooperation as security agencies work tirelessly to restore peace and bring the perpetrators to book.