Mother of 13-year-old allegedly defiled by over 20 men in Madina pleads for help

The heart-wrenching story of Ama, a 13-year-old class 3 pupil from Madina No. 3 School, who was allegedly defiled by over 20 men, has gripped the nation.

As the Human Rights Reporters Ghana (HRRG) and the Justice Revived Foundation (JRF) continue their relentless pursuit of justice for Ama, her mother, Stella Tetteh, has issued a desperate plea for public assistance to support her struggling family.

According to investigations by HRRG and JRF, Ama’s ordeal began in February 2025, leaving the vulnerable teenager three months pregnant and deeply traumatized.

The chief perpetrator, 45-year-old mason Clement Kwame, alongside a group of accomplices, allegedly subjected Ama to repeated sexual assaults, often in a group setting and without protection.

Despite the case being lodged with the Domestic Violence and Victim Support Unit (DOVVSU) at Madina on July 13, 2025, concerns have arisen over the handling of the investigation, with allegations that Clement Kwame was briefly detained, paid an undisclosed sum, and released without further prosecution.

Attempts by HRRG and JRF to get the police to clarify the arrest and bribery allegations against the main perpetrator have proved futile, as their calls went unheeded.

Stella Tetteh, a 41-year-old jobless mother of four, is battling to provide for her family under dire circumstances.

Her husband, Eric Jonas Ntepreko, Ama’s stepfather, is currently detained for child neglect pending investigations, further compounding the family’s financial and emotional hardship.

“We struggle to even get a meal a day,” Stella tearfully shared in an interview with HRRG and JRF. “I am pleading with Ghanaians to help us survive this nightmare and care for my children.”

Adding to the family’s distress, Ama’s whereabouts remain unclear to her mother.

Sources indicate that Ama was placed in a shelter, reportedly through the intervention of Hon. Francis-Xavier Sosu, Member of Parliament for Madina, with assistance from the police, but without informing Stella or her family.

Attempts by Stella to contact the MP for information about her daughter’s location have been met with silence, leaving her traumatized and fearing for her child’s well-being.

HRRG and JRF have expressed alarm over this lack of transparency and communication with Ama’s family, questioning the circumstances surrounding the decision.

On July 14, 2025, Hon. Francis-Xavier Sosu addressed the Speaker of Parliament, clarifying what he described as misleading media reports about Ama’s case.

He stated that, based on police information, the victim is 14 years old, was pregnant, and had sexual encounters with 18 men who did not act together.

He outlined that two suspects have been detained, and efforts are underway to apprehend others.

Sosu also pledged legal support through his firm, F-X Law and Associates, and coordinated with the Medical Director of Pantang Hospital to provide Ama with urgent medical and psychological care.

He reaffirmed his commitment to advocating for stricter child-protection laws and supporting Ama’s family with medical care, counselling, and legal assistance.

However, HRRG and JRF have voiced frustration over Hon. Sosu’s statement, which failed to acknowledge their pivotal role in uncovering and publicizing the crime.

They also expressed concern over discrepancies in his account such as the victim’s age and the nature of the assaults which they argue rely solely on police reports without independent verification.

The organizations emphasize that their investigations, grounded in Ama’s testimony, confirm she is 13 and was gang-defiled on multiple occasions by over 20 men, often without protection and in a group setting, led by Clement Kwame.

HRRG and JRF are calling for urgent action from the authorities, including:

1. Swift and Transparent Investigations: Expedite the arrest and prosecution of all perpetrators, including Clement Kwame, ensuring justice for Ama.

2. Comprehensive Support for Ama: Provide medical, psychological, and social care to address her trauma and pregnancy.

3. Family Reunification and Communication: Clarify Ama’s whereabouts and involve her mother in decisions regarding her care.

4. Public Support for the Family: Rally Ghanaians to provide resources to help Stella Tetteh feed and care for her children.

The organizations are appealing to the public, NGOs, and philanthropists to come to the aid of Ama’s family. Donations of food, clothing, and financial support can be coordinated through HRRG and JRF to ensure they reach Stella and her children directly.

Ama’s story underscores the urgent need to address sexual and gender-based violence in Ghana.

HRRG and JRF remain steadfast in their commitment to securing justice for Ama and advocating for systemic reforms to protect vulnerable children.

They urge Ghanaians to stand in solidarity with Ama’s family, condemning this heinous crime and supporting their fight for survival and justice.

For those wishing to contribute, please contact HRRG or JRF through their official channels. Together, we can help Ama’s family rebuild and ensure that no child endures such unimaginable suffering again.

Contact Information:

Human Rights Reporters Ghana: (0243676813)

Justice Revived Foundation: (0542082851)

Source: HRRG & JRF