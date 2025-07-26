ModernGhana logo
A/R: Mamprusi man, bus driver killed; three others injured in another shooting incident at Denase

By John Antwi-Boasiako II Contributor
A tragic shooting incident has left residents of Denase in the Afigya Kwabre North District of the Ashanti Region gripped with fear and panic following the reported killing of a well-known Mamprusi activist, identified only as Abiola, in an ambush at Offinso near Kumasi early this morning.

The injured victims were rushed to the Offinso Saint Patrick Hospital, where they are currently receiving medical treatment.

According to preliminary information gathered by our reporters, Abiola was travelling in a commercial bus heading towards Tamale when unknown gunmen intercepted the vehicle near Offinso.

The attackers allegedly opened fire, instantly killing the driver before targeting Abiola.

Three other passengers sustained injuries during the attack and are said to be receiving treatment at a nearby hospital.

Police are yet to release an official statement on the incident, but sources indicate that security personnel have been deployed to the area to begin investigations.

The killing of Abiola comes just days after the shocking shooting of a Kusasi chief in Asawase by unidentified assailants.

While the motive behind Abiola’s killing remains unclear, residents fear a possible link between the two incidents, which have heightened tensions among local communities.

Some community leaders are calling on the police to intensify patrols and speed up investigations to bring the perpetrators to justice and restore calm.

Meanwhile, family members and supporters of the late Abiola have described him as a vocal advocate for unity and development within the Mamprusi community.

The Offinso Police Command is urging anyone with information to come forward to assist with ongoing investigations.

More updates will follow as the story develops.

