[VIDEO] How another man was killed in Asawase by unknown assailants in broad daylight

A man has been shot dead by two unknown assailants on a motorbike at Asawase in the Asokore Mampong Municipality of the Ashanti Region.

The incident occurred on Friday, July 25, 2025.

An eyewitness in an interview with this reporter said the deceased, yet to be identified, was shot twice and died on the spot, leaving residents in fear.

This is the second such incident in the area in a week, following the murder of a Kusaase chief in a similar manner.

The police have taken over the crime scene and launched an investigation into the matter.

The recent spate of violence in Asawase has raised concerns about security in the area. The police are working to apprehend the perpetrators and bring them to justice.

This latest shooting follows the July 22 assassination of Abdul-Malik Azenbe, the Kusasi Chief of the Ashanti Region and Chief of the Kadi Divisional Area in Binduri.

Azenbe was shot at his residence near the Asawase F-line community centre by gunmen on a motorbike, with one reportedly armed with an AK-47.

The Chief was rushed to the hospital but was pronounced dead on arrival. His killing sparked concern among residents and traditional leaders, with regional police promising a thorough investigation.

Authorities are yet to confirm whether the two shootings are connected, but the close timing and location have heightened fears among residents.

The Ashanti Regional Police Command has not issued an official statement on the latest incident, but sources say security has been tightened in the area as investigations continue.