About 90% to 95% visa applications are denied despite expensive fees — Gyakye Quayson

Deputy Foreign Affairs Minister-designate and Assin North MP, James Gyakye Quayson, has raised concerns over the high cost of visa application fees charged by many advanced countries despite the overwhelming rate of visa rejections.

According to him, close to 90% to 95% of applicants are denied visas, even after paying application fees that are equivalent to one or two months’ salary for many Ghanaian youth, particularly those in manual labour.

Mr. Quayson, who appeared before Parliament’s Appointments Committee on Friday, July 25, called for urgent policy interventions to streamline the visa application process and ease the financial burden on Ghanaian youth.

“These embassies collect this money and still deny almost 90% to 95% of applicants. We need to put an end to that. Foreign policy is not about protecting foreigners alone. I will work with my minister to ensure any policy we put together will serve the interest of Ghanaians,” he said.

He said these fees are being used by foreign embassies to fund their operations, turning the application process into a money-making venture at the expense of struggling young Africans.

“I personally believe that most of these so-called advanced countries are milking our people. Most African youth, due to lack of opportunities, want to travel abroad. A visa is not cheap. Even just the application form alone is about $160, which could be a month or two months’ salary for some of our youth,” the MP stated.