Most so-called advanced countries milking African youth with expensive visa fees — Gyakye Quayson

Deputy Foreign Affairs Minister-designate and Assin North MP, James Gyakye Quayson, has criticised what he describes as exorbitant visa application fees charged by many advanced countries.

He believes these high fees are unfairly draining the finances of young Africans, with some application forms alone costing the equivalent of two months’ salary for labourers.

He said these fees are being used by foreign embassies to fund their operations, even though most applicants are eventually denied visas.

“I personally believe that most of these so-called advanced countries are milking our people. Most African youth, due to lack of opportunities, want to travel abroad. A visa is not cheap. Even just the application form alone is about $160, which could be a month or two months’ salary for some of our youth,” he said.

Mr. Quayson, who appeared before Parliament’s Appointments Committee on Friday, July 25, called for urgent policy interventions to streamline the visa application process and ease the financial burden on Ghanaian youth.

“These embassies collect this money and still deny almost 90% to 95% of applicants. We need to put an end to that.

“Foreign policy is not about protecting foreigners alone. I will work with my minister to ensure any policy we put together will serve the interest of Ghanaians,” he said.