OPDAG President visits his opponent Maxwell Nii Commey

In a rare display of humility and unity in leadership, the President of the Oli Palm Development Association Ghana (OPDAG), Mr. Paul Amaning, paid a courtesy call on his former contender, Mr. Maxwell Nii Commey, following his recent electoral victory.

The visit, which took place at the private office of Mr. Commey, was marked by mutual respect, heartfelt conversation, and a shared vision for the future of OPDAG.

Mr. Amaning, who emerged victorious in the just-ended elections, expressed appreciation for Mr. Commey’s spirited participation and the high level of competition that characterized the campaign.

Mr. Commey, warmly receiving the President, congratulated him and noted that Mr. Amaning had “really given him a run for his money.”

In a gracious and forward-looking statement, he pledged his full support to the new administration, emphasizing his readiness to offer guidance and counsel whenever called upon.

“I am committed to the success of OPDAG beyond the elections,” Mr. Commey stated. “Anytime the President calls, I’ll be available to offer my support for the good of the Association.”

President Amaning, in turn, reaffirmed his commitment to inclusive leadership, describing Mr. Commey as a “senior man” and expressing readiness to work closely with him as a member of the National Executive Committee (NEC). The two leaders shared a light-hearted moment, reflecting on the campaign and expressing shared hopes for a prosperous future for OPDAG.

This encounter sets a strong precedent for collaboration, respect, and unity in OPDAG’s leadership, reinforcing the message that leadership is about service not rivalry.