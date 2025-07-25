ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

I will help empower more women to rise in the transport sector — Deputy Minister-designate

Headlines Deputy Minister-designate for Transport, Dorcas Affo-Toffey
FRI, 25 JUL 2025
Deputy Minister-designate for Transport, Dorcas Affo-Toffey

Deputy Minister-designate for Transport, Dorcas Affo-Toffey, has pledged to support efforts aimed at increasing women’s participation in the country’s male-dominated transport sector.

The Jomoro Member of Parliament stressed the need for deliberate policies to break barriers that continue to limit women in key operational and leadership roles in the sector.

Speaking during her appearance before the Appointments Committee of Parliament on Friday, July 25, she noted that from ports to licensing, the sector remains largely dominated by men, leaving very little space for women to contribute meaningfully or rise through the ranks.

“Since I’m a woman, I will make sure that we give women the opportunity in the transport sector to also rise… this is a male-dominated industry,” she said.

Affo-Toffey added that she would work closely with her sector minister, Joseph Bukari Nikpe, to introduce new initiatives tailored to open up the space and support women who are interested in entering the industry.

She stressed that addressing gender imbalance in the sector is not only a matter of inclusion but also one that would strengthen the country’s overall development.

“When you go to the port, you see that there are no women. All the licenses are owned by men. And so I will take it upon myself… to make sure that we introduce initiatives that would allow women to come into that space,” she stated.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

Is a journalist with a keen interest in politics, current affairs, and social issuesPage: isaac-donkor-distinguished

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.
Top Stories

1 hour ago

Deputy Foreign Affairs Minister-designate and Assin North MP, James Gyakye Quayson About 90% to 95% visa applications are denied despite expensive fees — Gyakye Qu...

1 hour ago

Deputy Foreign Affairs Minister-designate and Assin North MP, James Gyakye Quayson Most so-called advanced countries milking African youth with expensive visa fees...

1 hour ago

A leading member of the Convention Peoples Party (CPP), Lawyer Kwame Jantuah Minority caucus’ walkout amid mid-year budget review infantile, old school — Kwa...

1 hour ago

Assemblyman boldly stops galamsey on River Ajomosu at Kikam Assemblyman boldly stops galamsey on River Ajomosu at Kikam

1 hour ago

C/R: Police intercept 30 bags of smuggled cocoa beans at Brimso Police check point C/R: Police intercept 30 bags of smuggled cocoa beans at Brimso Police check poi...

1 hour ago

Deputy Minister-designate for Transport, Dorcas Affo-Toffey Dorcas Affo-Toffey backs Jomoro-Tema rail link

1 hour ago

Deputy Minister-designate for Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, James Gyakye Quayson Vetting: I was in Canada when LGBTQ was liberalised, but I was one of the people...

1 hour ago

Deputy Minister-designate for Transport, Dorcas Affo-Toffey Vetting: I’ll not be armchair Deputy Minister – Dorcas Affo-Toffey

2 hours ago

GTEC to drag individuals to court for misusing Dr and Prof titles GTEC to drag individuals to court for misusing 'Dr' and 'Prof' titles

Advertise Here

Just in....

Is Mahama's government heading in the right direction?

Started: 09-07-2025 | Ends: 09-08-2025
body-container-line