I will help empower more women to rise in the transport sector — Deputy Minister-designate

Deputy Minister-designate for Transport, Dorcas Affo-Toffey, has pledged to support efforts aimed at increasing women’s participation in the country’s male-dominated transport sector.

The Jomoro Member of Parliament stressed the need for deliberate policies to break barriers that continue to limit women in key operational and leadership roles in the sector.

Speaking during her appearance before the Appointments Committee of Parliament on Friday, July 25, she noted that from ports to licensing, the sector remains largely dominated by men, leaving very little space for women to contribute meaningfully or rise through the ranks.

“Since I’m a woman, I will make sure that we give women the opportunity in the transport sector to also rise… this is a male-dominated industry,” she said.

Affo-Toffey added that she would work closely with her sector minister, Joseph Bukari Nikpe, to introduce new initiatives tailored to open up the space and support women who are interested in entering the industry.

She stressed that addressing gender imbalance in the sector is not only a matter of inclusion but also one that would strengthen the country’s overall development.

“When you go to the port, you see that there are no women. All the licenses are owned by men. And so I will take it upon myself… to make sure that we introduce initiatives that would allow women to come into that space,” she stated.