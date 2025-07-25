NDC government building the kind of economy Ghanaians desire to see — Edem Agbana

The Member of Parliament for Ketu North, Eric Edem Agbana, has asserted that the National Democratic Congress (NDC) government is taking steps to build an economy that reflects the hopes and aspirations of ordinary Ghanaians.

According to him, the Mahama administration has shown strong fiscal discipline by prioritising productive spending while cutting wasteful expenditures, especially within the executive arm of government.

Speaking on Accra-based TV3’s New Day show on Friday, July 25, the lawmaker noted that such actions have restored investor confidence and drawn praise from international financial institutions.

“It is not by chance. It’s not coincidence at all that the IMF and all the credit rating agencies are giving Ghana positive highlights. It is because they can see how prudent the managers of the economy are building the kind of economy that we desire to see,”Agbana stated.

Mr. Agbana explained that, unlike previous NPP government that heavily relied on taxes, the current NDC-led government is diversifying its approach to revenue generation and development financing.

He cited recent payroll audits and administrative reforms as measures that have saved millions of cedis to be reinvested in critical sectors.

“Government is not only relying on taxes to fund development. When you look at even this particular budget, the Finance Minister has clearly shown how we intend to make some savings from current expenditure lines,” he said.

He further stressed that the government is focusing its investment on areas that will yield long-term economic gains, such as infrastructure, while maintaining strict controls over non-essential spending.