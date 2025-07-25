ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Minority caucus’ walkout amid mid-year budget review infantile, old school — Kwame Jantuah

Politics A leading member of the Convention Peoples Party (CPP), Lawyer Kwame Jantuah
FRI, 25 JUL 2025
A leading member of the Convention People's Party (CPP), Lawyer Kwame Jantuah

A leading member of the Convention People’s Party (CPP), Lawyer Kwame Jantuah, has criticised the Minority Caucus in Parliament for staging a walkout during the 2025 mid-year budget review.

He described the action as infantile and outdated, especially at a time when the budget presentation required thorough scrutiny from the opposition.

Speaking on TV3’s New Day on Friday, July 25, Mr. Jantuah urged the Minority to adopt a more strategic approach to parliamentary oversight and even suggested they seek guidance from former President John Agyekum Kufuor.

“Yesterday’s action by the NPP was infantile and old school. And the fact that they even said, ‘We are the mighty what? Minority?’ What is that? What are you trying to prove?” he questioned.

“Are they clueless about their responsibility in Parliament? They keep walking out—so how do people hear their point of view? Yesterday’s budget review was a moment they should have stayed to counter,” he added.

He urged the caucus to reflect and consult experienced party leaders such as former President John Agyekum Kufuor, for advise.

“They should go and sit with President Kufuor and let him advise them, because they are not helping anybody. They are the largest opposition party, and people expect them to be responsible.”

The Minority caucus, made up of New Patriotic Party (NPP) MPs, staged a walkout on Thursday, July 24, just before Finance Minister Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson delivered the 2025 mid-year budget review.

Clad in black, they exited the chamber to present a petition to President John Dramani Mahama over concerns about electoral violence and illegal mining.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

Is a journalist with a keen interest in politics, current affairs, and social issuesPage: isaac-donkor-distinguished

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.
Top Stories

1 hour ago

Deputy Foreign Affairs Minister-designate and Assin North MP, James Gyakye Quayson About 90% to 95% visa applications are denied despite expensive fees — Gyakye Qu...

1 hour ago

Deputy Foreign Affairs Minister-designate and Assin North MP, James Gyakye Quayson Most so-called advanced countries milking African youth with expensive visa fees...

1 hour ago

A leading member of the Convention Peoples Party (CPP), Lawyer Kwame Jantuah Minority caucus’ walkout amid mid-year budget review infantile, old school — Kwa...

1 hour ago

Assemblyman boldly stops galamsey on River Ajomosu at Kikam Assemblyman boldly stops galamsey on River Ajomosu at Kikam

1 hour ago

C/R: Police intercept 30 bags of smuggled cocoa beans at Brimso Police check point C/R: Police intercept 30 bags of smuggled cocoa beans at Brimso Police check poi...

1 hour ago

Deputy Minister-designate for Transport, Dorcas Affo-Toffey Dorcas Affo-Toffey backs Jomoro-Tema rail link

1 hour ago

Deputy Minister-designate for Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, James Gyakye Quayson Vetting: I was in Canada when LGBTQ was liberalised, but I was one of the people...

1 hour ago

Deputy Minister-designate for Transport, Dorcas Affo-Toffey Vetting: I’ll not be armchair Deputy Minister – Dorcas Affo-Toffey

2 hours ago

GTEC to drag individuals to court for misusing Dr and Prof titles GTEC to drag individuals to court for misusing 'Dr' and 'Prof' titles

Advertise Here

Just in....

Is Mahama's government heading in the right direction?

Started: 09-07-2025 | Ends: 09-08-2025
body-container-line