Minority caucus’ walkout amid mid-year budget review infantile, old school — Kwame Jantuah

A leading member of the Convention People’s Party (CPP), Lawyer Kwame Jantuah, has criticised the Minority Caucus in Parliament for staging a walkout during the 2025 mid-year budget review.

He described the action as infantile and outdated, especially at a time when the budget presentation required thorough scrutiny from the opposition.

Speaking on TV3’s New Day on Friday, July 25, Mr. Jantuah urged the Minority to adopt a more strategic approach to parliamentary oversight and even suggested they seek guidance from former President John Agyekum Kufuor.

“Yesterday’s action by the NPP was infantile and old school. And the fact that they even said, ‘We are the mighty what? Minority?’ What is that? What are you trying to prove?” he questioned.

“Are they clueless about their responsibility in Parliament? They keep walking out—so how do people hear their point of view? Yesterday’s budget review was a moment they should have stayed to counter,” he added.

He urged the caucus to reflect and consult experienced party leaders such as former President John Agyekum Kufuor, for advise.

“They should go and sit with President Kufuor and let him advise them, because they are not helping anybody. They are the largest opposition party, and people expect them to be responsible.”

The Minority caucus, made up of New Patriotic Party (NPP) MPs, staged a walkout on Thursday, July 24, just before Finance Minister Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson delivered the 2025 mid-year budget review.

Clad in black, they exited the chamber to present a petition to President John Dramani Mahama over concerns about electoral violence and illegal mining.