ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Community Police Assistants Training programme begins

By Judith Twumwaa, ISD || Contributor
Social News Community Police AssistantsTraining programme begins
FRI, 25 JUL 2025

The Ghana Police Service (GPS) has officially begun the training of Community Police Assistants at various Police Training Schools across the country.

This significant step follows a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed in May this year between the Ghana Police Service and the Youth Employment Agency (YEA), aimed at recruiting and training 12,000 youth to bolster law enforcement efforts nationwide.

Speaking at the ceremony at the National Police Training School on Wednesday in Accra, the Deputy Minister for the Interior, Mr. Ebener Okletey Terlabi, highlighted the importance of the initiative in equipping young Ghanaians with essential skills and values to assist the Ghana Police Service in its mandate of promoting peace, preventing crime, and strengthening trust within communities.

He emphasised that the initiative is not just about training people to enforce the law, but also about fostering partnerships and dialogue.

“The trainees will be instilled with the values of integrity, discipline, and service, which will guide them throughout their lives,” he added.

The Director General of Human Resources of the GPS, DCOP Frederick Blagodzi, emphasised the importance of the programme in enhancing public safety and fostering a vital link between the police and their communities.

He urged trainees to remain committed to the vision of serving with professionalism and respect.

The Chief Executive Officer of YEA, Mr. Malik Basintale, thanked the Ghana Police Service for the partnership and commitment to ensuring the success of the programme.

He noted that the programme provides a valuable opportunity for young men and women to contribute to public safety.

The Community Police Assistant Programme is designed to serve as a strategic approach to proactive policing, community engagement, and youth empowerment, as the nation seeks to deepen public trust in law enforcement and reduce crime nationwide.

Disclaimer:  ModernGhana is not responsible for the accuracy or reliability of this report and its content. More Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Please note that ModernGhana is not responsible for the accuracy or reliability of this report and its content.

As a content curation and syndication platform, we ethically select and publish news articles from various credible online sources that we believe will be of interest to our readers.

We publish four types of content on a daily basis: Curated content, Syndicated content, User-generated content and Original content.

Our curated content consists of carefully chosen articles from reputable websites, which are properly credited and linked back to the original source to drive traffic.

Syndicated content is provided to us by other websites looking to increase their readership and expand their brand awareness. User-generated content includes opinion pieces and contributions from our dedicated readers, which we publish for the benefit of our diverse audience.

Additionally, we produce original content through our team of experienced journalists and correspondents from across the country. It is important to note that the opinions expressed on this platform do not necessarily reflect our own views. We value freedom of speech and therefore, may publish opinions that may not align with our own or those of our readers.

We understand that some opinions may be objectionable to some individuals, but we believe in upholding the principle of absolute freedom of speech. If you do not agree with this principle, we kindly advise you not to visit our website.

READ MORE

Top Stories

4 hours ago

Deputy Foreign Affairs Minister-designate and Assin North MP, James Gyakye Quayson About 90% to 95% visa applications are denied despite expensive fees — Gyakye Qu...

4 hours ago

Deputy Foreign Affairs Minister-designate and Assin North MP, James Gyakye Quayson Most so-called advanced countries milking African youth with expensive visa fees...

4 hours ago

A leading member of the Convention Peoples Party (CPP), Lawyer Kwame Jantuah Minority caucus’ walkout amid mid-year budget review infantile, old school — Kwa...

4 hours ago

Assemblyman boldly stops galamsey on River Ajomosu at Kikam Assemblyman boldly stops galamsey on River Ajomosu at Kikam

4 hours ago

C/R: Police intercept 30 bags of smuggled cocoa beans at Brimso Police check point C/R: Police intercept 30 bags of smuggled cocoa beans at Brimso Police check poi...

4 hours ago

Deputy Minister-designate for Transport, Dorcas Affo-Toffey Dorcas Affo-Toffey backs Jomoro-Tema rail link

4 hours ago

Deputy Minister-designate for Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, James Gyakye Quayson Vetting: I was in Canada when LGBTQ was liberalised, but I was one of the people...

4 hours ago

Deputy Minister-designate for Transport, Dorcas Affo-Toffey Vetting: I’ll not be armchair Deputy Minister – Dorcas Affo-Toffey

5 hours ago

GTEC to drag individuals to court for misusing Dr and Prof titles GTEC to drag individuals to court for misusing 'Dr' and 'Prof' titles

Advertise Here

Just in....

Is Mahama's government heading in the right direction?

Started: 09-07-2025 | Ends: 09-08-2025
body-container-line