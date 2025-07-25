Security Analyst raises alarm over missing military-grade weapons nationwide 

Mr. Bill Godson Ocloo, a Security Analyst, has expressed deep concern over reports of missing military-grade ammunition under military custody in Ghana, describing the situation as highly alarming and a serious national security threat.

He told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) that the incident has sent shockwaves through the country’s security circles and called for a thorough investigation to uncover the cause and hold those responsible accountable.

According to Mr. Ocloo, Defence Minister Dr. Edward Omane Boamah has ordered an investigation into the matter. However, he noted that the minister’s directive has only intensified concerns over how such a sensitive issue is being handled.

“Dr. Boamah disclosed that the missing ammunition was transferred to the National Security Secretariat in 2024, but the exact quantity remains unknown,” Mr. Ocloo said.

“This lack of clarity raises concerns about potential misuse and serious national security risks.”

He criticised the irregularities involved in transferring military-grade weapons to a civilian-led agency without a fighting mandate, describing the situation as a breach of standard military protocol.

“We must ask how this happened and what systems failed,” he added.

“There must be stringent accountability measures in place to prevent such lapses in the future.”

Mr. Ocloo, who also serves as Executive Director of the African Center for Human Security, emphasised that safeguarding military weapons must be a national priority. He urged the government to implement robust tracking and monitoring protocols to prevent further mishandling of military assets.

“Clarifying which agency is responsible for the custody and control of these weapons is critical. Transparency is key to resolving the crisis and preventing future security breaches,” he stated.

He called on the government to disclose the type and quantity of weapons transferred to the National Security Secretariat, arguing that transparency is essential for public trust and national security assurance.

Mr. Ocloo also urged the Ministry of Defence to intensify its investigation, track down the missing weapons, and prosecute those responsible. He stressed the need to investigate possible links to unauthorised or illegal activities, both domestically and across borders.

He recommended the adoption of digital tracking systems, regular audits, and inventory management software as modern tools to enhance transparency and accountability in military logistics.

Other security experts who spoke with GNA echoed Mr. Ocloo’s concerns, warning that the missing ammunition could have far-reaching consequences for Ghana and neighboring countries, potentially fueling cross-border insecurity.

They emphasised that adopting technology-driven solutions is key to improving oversight and preventing similar incidents in the future.

GNA