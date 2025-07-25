ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Deputy Minister advocates for Comprehensive Review of Arms Bill

By Judith Twumwaa, ISD || Contributor
General News Deputy Minister advocates for Comprehensive Review of Arms Bill
FRI, 25 JUL 2025

The Deputy Minister for the Interior, Mr. Ebenezer Okletey Terlabi, has called for a thorough, clause-by-clause review of the proposed National Arms Bill to effectively tackle the growing menace of small arms proliferation and its associated security threats in Ghana.

Speaking at a stakeholder review meeting on Wednesday in Accra, Mr. Terlabi stressed the Government’s firm commitment to passing the legislation, which aims to enhance arms control, tighten regulatory frameworks, and bolster national security in the face of rising criminal sophistication and transnational crime.

“The proliferation of small arms, coupled with increasing criminal sophistication, demands an overhaul of our regulatory framework. Ghana cannot afford to remain vulnerable due to outdated and porous laws,” the Deputy Minister stated.

He urged participants at the meeting to provide candid and constructive input to ensure that the bill is not only comprehensive but also practical and enforceable.

According to him, the passage of a well-crafted Arms Bill is critical to protecting citizens, empowering security institutions, and safeguarding Ghana’s hard-earned reputation as a peaceful and stable nation.

“Our resolve must match the urgency of making Ghana a gun-violence-free and safe country,” he stated.

The Acting Executive Secretary of the National Commission on Small Arms and Light Weapons, Dr. Adam Bonaa, stressed the need for harmonised legislation that aligns with global standards on small arms and light weapons control.

He highlighted that the bill is designed to strengthen regulatory frameworks, promote accountability among stakeholders, and ultimately enhance national security.

Disclaimer:  ModernGhana is not responsible for the accuracy or reliability of this report and its content. More Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Please note that ModernGhana is not responsible for the accuracy or reliability of this report and its content.

As a content curation and syndication platform, we ethically select and publish news articles from various credible online sources that we believe will be of interest to our readers.

We publish four types of content on a daily basis: Curated content, Syndicated content, User-generated content and Original content.

Our curated content consists of carefully chosen articles from reputable websites, which are properly credited and linked back to the original source to drive traffic.

Syndicated content is provided to us by other websites looking to increase their readership and expand their brand awareness. User-generated content includes opinion pieces and contributions from our dedicated readers, which we publish for the benefit of our diverse audience.

Additionally, we produce original content through our team of experienced journalists and correspondents from across the country. It is important to note that the opinions expressed on this platform do not necessarily reflect our own views. We value freedom of speech and therefore, may publish opinions that may not align with our own or those of our readers.

We understand that some opinions may be objectionable to some individuals, but we believe in upholding the principle of absolute freedom of speech. If you do not agree with this principle, we kindly advise you not to visit our website.

READ MORE

Top Stories

4 hours ago

Deputy Foreign Affairs Minister-designate and Assin North MP, James Gyakye Quayson About 90% to 95% visa applications are denied despite expensive fees — Gyakye Qu...

4 hours ago

Deputy Foreign Affairs Minister-designate and Assin North MP, James Gyakye Quayson Most so-called advanced countries milking African youth with expensive visa fees...

4 hours ago

A leading member of the Convention Peoples Party (CPP), Lawyer Kwame Jantuah Minority caucus’ walkout amid mid-year budget review infantile, old school — Kwa...

4 hours ago

Assemblyman boldly stops galamsey on River Ajomosu at Kikam Assemblyman boldly stops galamsey on River Ajomosu at Kikam

4 hours ago

C/R: Police intercept 30 bags of smuggled cocoa beans at Brimso Police check point C/R: Police intercept 30 bags of smuggled cocoa beans at Brimso Police check poi...

4 hours ago

Deputy Minister-designate for Transport, Dorcas Affo-Toffey Dorcas Affo-Toffey backs Jomoro-Tema rail link

4 hours ago

Deputy Minister-designate for Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, James Gyakye Quayson Vetting: I was in Canada when LGBTQ was liberalised, but I was one of the people...

4 hours ago

Deputy Minister-designate for Transport, Dorcas Affo-Toffey Vetting: I’ll not be armchair Deputy Minister – Dorcas Affo-Toffey

5 hours ago

GTEC to drag individuals to court for misusing Dr and Prof titles GTEC to drag individuals to court for misusing 'Dr' and 'Prof' titles

Advertise Here

Just in....

Is Mahama's government heading in the right direction?

Started: 09-07-2025 | Ends: 09-08-2025
body-container-line