Deputy Minister advocates for Comprehensive Review of Arms Bill

The Deputy Minister for the Interior, Mr. Ebenezer Okletey Terlabi, has called for a thorough, clause-by-clause review of the proposed National Arms Bill to effectively tackle the growing menace of small arms proliferation and its associated security threats in Ghana.

Speaking at a stakeholder review meeting on Wednesday in Accra, Mr. Terlabi stressed the Government’s firm commitment to passing the legislation, which aims to enhance arms control, tighten regulatory frameworks, and bolster national security in the face of rising criminal sophistication and transnational crime.

“The proliferation of small arms, coupled with increasing criminal sophistication, demands an overhaul of our regulatory framework. Ghana cannot afford to remain vulnerable due to outdated and porous laws,” the Deputy Minister stated.

He urged participants at the meeting to provide candid and constructive input to ensure that the bill is not only comprehensive but also practical and enforceable.

According to him, the passage of a well-crafted Arms Bill is critical to protecting citizens, empowering security institutions, and safeguarding Ghana’s hard-earned reputation as a peaceful and stable nation.

“Our resolve must match the urgency of making Ghana a gun-violence-free and safe country,” he stated.

The Acting Executive Secretary of the National Commission on Small Arms and Light Weapons, Dr. Adam Bonaa, stressed the need for harmonised legislation that aligns with global standards on small arms and light weapons control.

He highlighted that the bill is designed to strengthen regulatory frameworks, promote accountability among stakeholders, and ultimately enhance national security.