Russia ties strain EU-China relations as Beijing summit concludes early

An EU-China summit in Beijing wrapped up early on Thursday amid rising tensions, despite efforts to foster cooperation on trade, climate, and global stability.

In a tense summit that blended both diplomacy and frank discussion, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen made it clear on Thursday that China's close ties with Russia are now the central factor shaping EU-China relations.

The meeting, held in Beijing and nominally celebrating 50 years of the country's diplomatic ties with the EU, saw leaders from both sides striving to strike a delicate balance between deepening cooperation and addressing major concerns.

Despite a long list of disagreements – from trade imbalances to human rights and geopolitical tensions – there was a notable effort to keep the dialogue constructive.

Von der Leyen and European Council President Antonio Costa joined Chinese President Xi Jinping and Premier Li Qiang in a series of talks aimed at navigating what all parties acknowledged was a “complex” international environment.

The EU has grown increasingly uneasy over Beijing's warming relationship with Moscow, particularly in the wake of Russia's 2022 invasion of Ukraine.

Von der Leyen stated frankly that China's position on Russia is now the "determining" issue in its relations with the EU.

She called on Beijing to use its influence to encourage Russia to move towards a ceasefire and meaningful peace negotiations.

'Building trust'

In a positive step, the EU and China agreed to enhance mechanisms surrounding exports of rare earth minerals – a critical component in Europe's push for green technologies and digital transformation.

This marks a potential breakthrough in an area that has often been a point of tension.

China, for its part, presented the summit as a chance to build trust and cooperation.

President Xi emphasised the importance of deeper EU-China collaboration in the face of global instability, positioning Beijing as a partner in a more balanced and multipolar world.

“The more severe and complex the international situation is, the more important it is for China and the EU to strengthen communication and deepen cooperation,” Xi told the visiting European leaders.

Climate change, trade tensions

The summit also addressed climate change – a rare point of common ground. Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to fighting global warming, agreeing to bolster cooperation on renewable energy and the transition to greener economies.

A joint statement signalled a willingness to accelerate global efforts, which could pave the way for tangible collaboration in the months ahead.

Still, trade frictions lingered. The EU's growing trade deficit with China – totalling more than €330 billion last year – has become a sore point.

Brussels has responded with tariffs on Chinese electric vehicles, citing unfair subsidies.

Beijing, in turn, has launched investigations into European pork, brandy, and dairy products, signalling its displeasure.

Despite the challenges, the summit highlighted that both sides remain committed to dialogue, even amid disagreement.

“We don't see eye to eye on everything,” admitted one senior EU official to French news agency AFP, “but it's essential to sit down and have open, direct conversations.”

