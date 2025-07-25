Act on Ablekuma North chaos; we don’t want bloodshed in future — Ntim Fordjour to Mahama

The Ranking Member on Parliament’s Interior Committee, Reverend John Ntim Fordjour, is urging President John Dramani Mahama to act swiftly on the recent violence that marred the partial rerun of the Ablekuma North parliamentary elections.

The Assin South MP said the clashes witnessed during the rerun are a dangerous signal of what could happen in future elections if perpetrators are not held accountable.

Speaking to the media on Thursday, July 24, the NPP lawmaker stated that failure by the state to prosecute those responsible will embolden political actors and vigilantes to repeat such actions elsewhere, particularly in the upcoming Akwatia by-election.

“We don’t want bloodshed in future elections. Democracy cannot be traded for violence. Nobody wants to go out and get killed by political vigilantes. And that is what the NDC is doing. It’s a dangerous trend, it’s a national security threat, and it must be rooted out,” he stressed.

Rev. Ntim Fordjour further called out the Mahama administration for what he described as a lack of commitment to protecting the lives and rights of voters.

He expressed concern that if the growing trend of violence is not checked, the country's elections could degenerate into contests of brute force instead of the will of the people.

“We don’t want a country where the President is declared based on who had the most macho men, or where an MP is elected not by votes, but by violence and intimidation. That’s not democracy,” he lamented.

The MP’s comments come after the rerun held in 19 polling stations, whose results could not be collated following the 2024 general elections—was marred by violence, leading to the assault of former Fisheries Minister Mavis Hawa Koomson, some journalists, and voters by thugs.

Meanwhile, the Ghana Police Service has arrested two individuals involved in the violence and is currently on a manhunt for others.