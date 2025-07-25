Mid-year budget review: 'This is just the beginning of great tidings' — Ablakwa

Minister for Foreign Affairs, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa

The Minister for Foreign Affairs, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, believes Ghana has turned a new page, describing it as the beginning of better days for ordinary citizens.

Speaking to journalists in Parliament on Thursday, July 24, shortly after Finance Minister Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson presented the 2025 mid-year budget, Mr. Ablakwa said the current administration is showing real care for Ghanaians with policies that directly impact lives.

He said the difference between the past NPP government and the present NDC administration is that while the former, he claimed, ran the economy like a Ponzi scheme, the current government is focused on rebuilding with integrity, compassion and a sense of purpose.

“You can see that this is just the beginning of great tidings, and we can only thank God for the mercies and for the grace that He continues to endow us,” the North Tongu MP said.

He expressed confidence in the leadership of President John Dramani Mahama and Finance Minister Ato Forson, saying they have brought direction, hope and a people-first approach to national governance.

Mr. Ablakwa added that the budget review is a reflection of lessons learnt, a promise to do better, and a roadmap to restore dignity to struggling families and jobless youth.

“Today we experience a different Ghana, a Ghana where the managers of the economy are putting the people first and demonstrating that when you care for the people, when you love the country, you can, even with little resources, even through a crisis, ensure that the people’s lives and their livelihoods are improved,” he noted.

Among other things said in his presentation, Dr. Ato Forson announced that Ghana’s total public debt has reduced significantly.

He said the country’s public debt dropped from GH¢726.7 billion at the end of December 2024 to GH¢613 billion by the end of June 2025 — a reduction of GH¢113.7 billion in just six months.