President Mahama storms Oti Region today on nationwide “Thank You” tour

  Fri, 25 Jul 2025
FRI, 25 JUL 2025

President John Dramani Mahama is expected in the Oti Region today as part of his ongoing nationwide “Thank You” tour, aimed at showing appreciation to Ghanaians for their unwavering support and dedication to democratic governance.

The high-profile event, coordinated by the Communications Directorate at the Presidency, will be held at the Dambai College of Education.

There, President Mahama will deliver a major address to a large crowd of enthusiastic residents, party loyalists, traditional authorities, and regional stakeholders who are expected to gather from all corners of the Oti Region.

Scheduled for 1:00 p.m., the visit is part of the President’s wider post-election outreach, designed to reconnect with grassroots supporters, strengthen ties with local communities, and recognise the contributions of those who played pivotal roles in the National Democratic Congress’s (NDC) performance in the 2024 general elections.

In his address, President Mahama is expected to speak to the immediate needs of the people in the region, share the NDC’s vision for the future, and call for continued unity, peace, and active civic engagement as Ghana charts a new path under his leadership.

President Mahama storms Oti Region today on nationwide "Thank You" tour

