  Fri, 25 Jul 2025
Appointments Committee to vet final deputy ministerial nominees today

Parliament’s Appointments Committee is expected to vet the final batch of deputy ministerial nominees today, Friday, July 25, 2025, in what will be the concluding phase of President John Dramani Mahama’s ministerial appointments.

The four nominees—each currently serving as a Member of Parliament—were selected by the President in accordance with Articles 78(1) and 79(1) of the 1992 Constitution, which mandate presidential appointments in consultation with Parliament.

The nominees slated for vetting include:

  • Dorcas Affo-Toffey, MP for Jomoro – Deputy Minister-designate for Transport

  • James Gyakye Quayson, MP for Assin North – Deputy Minister-designate for Foreign Affairs

  • Mohammed Adam Sukparu, MP for Sissala West – Deputy Minister-designate for Communication, Digital Technology and Innovations

  • Dr. Grace Ayensu-Danquah, MP for Essikado-Ketan – Deputy Minister-designate for Health

The nominations were formally referred to the Appointments Committee by Speaker Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin on July 17, 2025.

“This session marks the final round of deputy ministerial vettings under the current administration,” a senior parliamentary source confirmed.

Once approved, the nominees are expected to support the substantive ministers in implementing key policy initiatives, improving governance outcomes, and enhancing the delivery of public services.

Their vetting comes at a critical juncture as the Mahama administration deepens its efforts to rebuild the economy, strengthen diplomatic ties, and accelerate digital innovation and healthcare reforms.

