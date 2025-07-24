Failure to act on Ablekuma North rerun violence won’t mean well for Akwatia by-election – Nitiwul warns

Former Defence Minister Dominic Nitiwul has noted that the only thing that can guarantee peace in the Akwatia by-election is when the government is seen acting on the violence that took place at Ablekuma North.

He says if action is taken, no one will then take the law into their own hands and act in ways that are contrary to the laws of the country.

Nitiewul was speaking to the 1957 News in an interview when the minority went to the Jubilee House to petition the president to act on the violence that characterised the rerun of the Ablekuma North election.

“The point I’m making is that what happened in Ablekuma shouldn’t repeat itself; this should be the terminal point. The law must work. If the government does not do anything, it will encourage others to do the same, and it will not be good for all of us,” he said.

Clarifying Dr Mahamudu Bawumia’s comment that the NPP will never forget what happened in Ablekuma North, he said what the former vice president meant was that the NPP will, at any time they come to power, deal with the perpetrators of the violence.

The New Patriotic Party lost their member of parliament for Akwatia. This means that the party will have to contest in a by-election to choose a representative for the people of Akwatia.

With the happenings at the Ablekuma North rerun, the political party is not comfortable going into the contest and wants government to take action before a date is set for the election.

-mynewsgh