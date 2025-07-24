ModernGhana logo
We’ve learned lessons from NPP’s punishment at the polls—Ablakwa on gov’t fiscal responsibility

  Thu, 24 Jul 2025
The Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, has condemned the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo-led government.

He says they run the country like a Ponzi scheme to enrich themselves while the welfare of the Ghanaian people keeps deteriorating.

Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa was speaking to the media after the finance minister presented the mid-year review in parliament on July 24, 2025.

He explained that the country’s government has taken great lessons from the defeat of their opponents and will not repeat that form of recklessness.

“Eight years under the Akufo-Addo, Bawumia administration, they preferred to run this economy like a ponzi scheme and they only took the resources of this country to create, loot and share. In all kinds of dubious expenditures that did not improve the welfare of the people and that is why they were punished at the polls,” he said.

He explained that the National Democratic Congress has learnt from that lesson and have resolved that the overwhelming majority that the people of Ghana have given them, they will use the numbers to better the lot of the people.

“I am absolute proud of our finance minister and absolutely impressed with the vision, guidance and direction of president John Dramani Mahama. He has demonstrated that all his years of experience, being in power before, going into opposition and learning from the past, he is back to make sure he redeems this country and positions us on the path of prosperity. Ghana should not be a country to go through Debt Restructuring, a country where senior citizens will not have access to their life savings,” he added.

-mynewsgh

