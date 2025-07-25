“Stay out of constitutional politics” — Nyaho-Tamakloe warns clergy on third term calls for Mahama

Veteran statesman and founding member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr. Nyaho Nyaho-Tamakloe, has issued a scathing rebuke to sections of the clergy advocating for an unconstitutional third term for President John Dramani Mahama, urging religious leaders to refrain from meddling in matters that fall squarely within Ghana’s constitutional and democratic framework.

In a strongly worded statement issued on Friday, July 26, Dr. Nyaho-Tamakloe condemned what he described as “irresponsible and divisive” prophetic claims being advanced by some charismatic pastors, warning that such rhetoric has the potential to stoke political instability.

“I have observed with deep concern recent intentions by certain religious leaders, especially within the charismatic space, suggesting that President John Dramani Mahama should seek a third term in office under the guise of prophetic revelation. Let me state clearly and unequivocally: this must not happen, and it will not happen,” he declared.

Referencing Article 66 of the 1992 Constitution, which strictly limits presidential tenure to two terms, Dr. Nyaho-Tamakloe cautioned that no amount of spiritual declarations or pulpit proclamations could override the supreme laws of the land. “Ghana is not governed by dreams, visions, or prophetic declarations. We are governed by a Constitution, and any change to that requires a referendum—not populist spirituality,” he emphasized.

Drawing from Ghana’s turbulent political past, he cited the 1970s Union Government (UNIGOV) crisis, when spiritual figures encouraged then Head of State General I.K. Acheampong to entrench his rule under the guise of national unity. The fallout, he noted, led to a breakdown in military cohesion, a palace coup, and eventually the June 4, 1979 revolution led by Flt. Lt. Jerry John Rawlings.

“That tragic sequence of events began when spiritual figures overstepped their mandate and meddled in governance. Ghana nearly collapsed under the weight of misguided ambition dressed as divine vision. Let us not repeat that mistake,” Dr. Nyaho-Tamakloe warned.

He further stated that President Mahama is currently serving his constitutionally permitted terms and must be allowed to preserve his legacy without being lured into a national controversy engineered by “populist preachers.”

“These so-called ‘prophecies’ risk turning churches into political platforms, eroding public trust and confusing the faithful,” he said. “Ghanaians are looking for serious leadership—men and women committed to agriculture, job creation, and good governance—not theatrical spirituality that distorts truth and sows confusion.”

Calling for restraint, he urged all religious leaders to focus on their divine calling and resist the temptation to interfere in constitutional matters. “Ghana’s peace and democratic stability must never be sacrificed for personal ambition or populist spirituality. Enough is enough. Ghana deserves better,” he concluded.

The statement adds to growing national concern over the increasingly blurred lines between religion and politics, with calls mounting for a return to constitutional discipline and civic responsibility in public discourse.

Read full statement below:

PRESS RELEASE

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

RELIGIOUS LEADERS MUST STAY WITHIN THEIR LANE—LEAVE CONSTITUTIONAL MATTERS ALONE

By Dr. Nyaho Nyaho-Tamakloe

I have observed with deep concern recent intensions by certain religious leaders, especially within the charismatic space, suggesting that President John Dramani Mahama should seek a third term in office under the guise of prophetic revelation. Let me state clearly and unequivocally: this must not happen, and it will not happen.

Such pronouncements are not only misleading and unconstitutional, but dangerously divisive. Ghana is a constitutional democracy. The 1992 Constitution clearly limits a president’s tenure to two terms. This is an entrenched clause, and altering it requires a national referendum—not dreams, visions, or prophetic declarations.

Let no one—pastor, prophet, or preacher—attempt to drag our nation backward through careless proclamations that ignore the rule of law. Ghana is not governed by pulpit proclamations but by the will of the people, enshrined in our Constitution. We cannot and must not allow misguided voices to stoke political instability in the name of spirituality.

We have been here before. In the latter part of the 1970s, a well-known religious figure encouraged then Head of State, General I.K. Acheampong, to propagate the idea of a Union Government (UNIGOV)—a dangerous concept that sought to abolish political parties and entrench his rule under the guise of national unity.

But the Ghanaian people rejected it. Under the oversight of Justice I.K. Abban, then Chairman of the Electoral Commission, a national referendum was held. Though the regime claimed victory, the process lacked transparency and triggered widespread dissent. Acheampong disagreed with the verdict, deepening public frustration and dividing the Armed Forces.

In response, a group of service commanders led by General Fred Akuffo, then Chief of Defence Staff, and supported by Rear Admiral Joy Amedume, Head of the Navy, Air Vice Marshal Yaw Boakye, Head of the Air Force, Major General Odartey-Wellington, Brigade Commander, General R. E. A. Kotei, Commander of the Army, Major General Edward Utuka, Commander of the Border Guards, staged a palace coup in July 1978. Acheampong was removed and replaced by Akuffo, who promised a return to civilian rule.

Later, this led to the June 4, 1979 Revolution by junior officers, spearheaded by Flight Lieutenant Jerry John Rawlings.

This tragic sequence of events began when spiritual figures overstepped their mandate and meddled in matters of governance. Ghana nearly collapsed under the weight of misguided ambition dressed as divine vision.

Let us not repeat that mistake.

The President, John Mahama, is serving his constitutional terms. If any constitutional amendment were ever to be considered, it should not be during his era, and certainly not through pressure from religious circles. He must be allowed to protect his legacy and contribute to national development in other ways.

Furthermore, these so-called "prophecies" risk turning churches into political platforms, eroding public trust and confusing the faithful. Ghanaians are looking for serious leadership—men and women committed to agriculture, job creation, and good governance—not theatrical spirituality that distorts truth and sows confusion.

We should not allow Ghana to fall prey to such manipulation. I urge all well-meaning citizens, especially members of the clergy, to focus on their divine calling and leave constitutional matters to legal and political experts. Ghana’s peace and democratic stability must never be sacrificed for personal ambition or populist spirituality. The political class must be allowed to work without interference from religious extremism masquerading as divine guidance.

Enough is enough. Ghana deserves better.

— Togbui. Dr. Nyaho Nyaho-Tamakloe