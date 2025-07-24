We'll restore Mills Memorial Library – President Mahama 

ModernGhana logo
  Thu, 24 Jul 2025
Well restore Mills Memorial Library – President Mahama

President John Dramani Mahama has assured the Family of the late President Professor John Evans Atta Mills that the Government, will ensure that the Mills Memorial Library is brought back to its shape.

The President made the pledge when the issue was raised by Madam Mercy Araba Quarshie, a sister of the late President Mills, during a wreath laying ceremony at the Asomdwe Park in Accra, to commemorate the 13th anniversary of his demise.

President Mills died on July 24, 2012, and in line with the Fourth Republican Constitution of Ghana, then Vice President John Dramani Mahama was sworn-in as President.

President Mahama explained that Mr Kofi Totobi Kwakye, a former Minister of State had been involved with the Mills Memorial Library project from the time it was built and after they left office.

He explained that although the library was handed over to the University of Cape Coast after the previous National Democratic Congress (NDC) administration left office, the place fell into a state of disrepair, however, discussion had already been ongoing to revamp the facility for its effective use.

“I can assure you that Kofi Totobi Kwakye and a small group are already working on bringing that memorial library back to the shape in which it should be,” President Mahama said.

Madam Quarshie on behalf of the Atta Mills Family, thanked the President, the Government and the ruling NDC for organising the event.

The ceremony was attended by Vice President Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang, Mr Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin, the Speaker of Parliament, and Mr Julius Debrah, the Chief of Staff at the Presidency.

Others were Mr Johnson Asiedu Nketia, the National Chairman of the NDC and Mr Fifi Fiavi Kwetey, the NDC General Secretary.

GNA

