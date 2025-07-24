SIC Insurance donates 50 laptops to KNUST's SONSOL Initiative

SIC Insurance PLC has supported the One Needy Student with One Laptop (SONSOL) initiative of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) with 50 laptops.

Aimed at providing laptops to financially disadvantaged students, SONSOL which was launched in year 2020 seeks to bridge the digital divide and empower students with the tools they need for their academic work.

The Managing Director of SIC Insurance PLC, Mr. James Agyenim-Boateng led a team of Senior managers to donate the new laptops in Kumasi in fulfillment of the company’s support of the 2025 SONSOL Project.

Speaking on behalf of the Board, Management and staff, Mr. Agyenim-Boateng expressed his appreciation to the leadership of KNUST for the vision behind the SONSOL initiative.

“Your commitment to promoting equal access to education is not only commendable but deeply aligned with our own values as a corporate institution,” he said.

He said, supporting education has always been a pillar of SIC Insurance PLC’s corporate social responsibility.

“Many young Ghanaians both temporarily and permanently, have found growth and mentorship within our company and this is a legacy we are proud to continue. The motto at SIC Insurance PLC is ‘Our promises are sacred’ and the donation is a fulfilment of the corporate social investment strategy to empower the next generation and bridge the digital divide” said Mr. Agyenim-Boateng.

Since the start of the SONSOL project, SIC Insurance PLC has donated 250 laptops to KNUST with the current donation making it 300 and according to Mr Agyenim-Boateng, it reaffirms SIC Insurance’s belief that access to digital learning tools is no longer a luxury, but a necessity in today’s academic and technological landscape.

He commended the Vice Chancellor for KNUST, Prof. Rita Akosua Dickson for her tangible contribution to national development. “Your alumni are everywhere— shaping industries, leading innovation, and lifting communities not just in Ghana, but across the continent and beyond. Your impact is woven into the very fabric of Ghana’s post-independence growth story, and we at SIC are honoured to be part of your ongoing journey,” he added.

For her part, the Vice Chancellor of KNUST, Prof. Rita Akosua Dickson thanked the Managing Director and his team for SIC Insurance PLC’s consistent support of the University which she recounted spanned several decades.

She said, “We are delighted by the nature of our mutually beneficial relationship and we wish to grow and nurture it in the collective interest of Ghana”, adding that “each laptop donated will not only benefits a student, but also their families and communities where they come from”.

Beyond the SONSOL initiative, SIC Insurance PLC has also undertaken other impactful projects within the University, including the refurbishment of KNUST’s vehicle workshop, the construction of a washing bay, and the establishment of a dedicated SIC Insurance office on the KNUST campus to better serve the university community.

As part of his working visit in the Ashanti Region, Mr Agyenim-Boateng also paid a courtesy call on the Vice Chancellor of the Kumasi Technical University (KTU), Prof. Gabriel Dwomoh, to show appreciation for the long standing positive relationship enjoyed by both organizations and to look at ways of strengthening the ties.

Mr. James Agyenim-Boateng also paid a courtesy call on two leading tertiary institutions in Sunyani in the Bono Region as well as some high value clients. The first visit was to the Vice Chancellor of the Sunyani Technical University, Prof. Ing. Kwadwo Adinkrah-Appiah.

He also visited the University of Energy and Natural Resources to pay a courtesy call on the Vice Chancellor, Prof. Elvis Asare-Bediako.

While in the Bono and Bono East regions as part of his working visit, Mr Agyenin-Boateng visited the Sunyani and Techiman branches of the company to have a personal interaction with staff as well as to appreciate the work and contribution made towards the company’s overall performance.