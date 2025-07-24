ModernGhana logo
Paul Amaning elected national president of OPDAG

By Citizen Kofi Owusu
THU, 24 JUL 2025

In a significant milestone for Ghana’s agricultural sector, Paul Kwabena Amaning has been elected as the new National President of the Oil Palm Development Association of Ghana (OPDAG).

The election took place during the 3rd Annual OPDAG Conference on Thursday, July 24, 2025, and was marked by a strong show of unity and vision among delegates from across the country.

A proud native of Akyem Asuom, Paul Amaning brings to the position a wealth of experience, a track record of impactful leadership, and a passionate commitment to advancing the oil palm industry in Ghana. His election has been welcomed with enthusiasm by industry stakeholders, farmers, processors, and policymakers who see his leadership as a catalyst for innovation, sustainability, and inclusive growth.

In his acceptance speech, Mr. Amaning expressed gratitude to the delegates for their trust and pledged to work tirelessly to reposition the oil palm sector as a key driver of economic development. “This victory is not just mine — it is a win for every farmer, processor, entrepreneur, and investor who believes in the future of Ghana’s oil palm industry,” he stated. “Together, we will strengthen our value chains, promote local production, attract investment, and advocate for policies that empower our communities.”

The Oil Palm Development Association of Ghana plays a critical role in coordinating the efforts of stakeholders in the oil palm value chain, promoting sustainable practices, and representing the interests of the industry at both national and international levels.

With Paul Amaning at the helm, many are hopeful that OPDAG will usher in a new chapter of productivity, resilience, and prosperity for one of Ghana’s most promising agricultural sectors. His leadership is expected to bring renewed focus to local content development, youth engagement, and export competitiveness.

As Ghana intensifies its efforts toward agricultural transformation, the election of Paul Amaning marks a defining moment not only for OPDAG but for the broader vision of national economic empowerment through agribusiness.

