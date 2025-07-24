GHS114.5 billion has been spent; claim of Mahama's gov't not spending false — Dr. Ato Forson

The Minister for Finance, Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson, has dismissed claims that the National Democratic Congress (NDC) government, under President John Dramani Mahama, has not started spending.

Some economists and members of the opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP) have attributed the current exchange rate stability and relative macroeconomic performance to what they describe as the government’s refusal to pay contractors and creditors.

But presenting the mid-year budget review in Parliament on Thursday, July 24, Dr. Forson countered those claims, stating that government spending between January and June 2025 alone amounts to GH¢114.5 billion.

“Contrary to the perception that we are not spending, we are indeed spending and spending at the right places. We are making the right investment in the lives of the people of Ghana,” the Finance Minister said.

He added, “So far, from January to June, total cash of GH¢114.5 billion has been paid from the Consolidated Fund.”

Despite the scale of spending, Dr. Forson also announced that Ghana’s total public debt has reduced significantly.

He said the country’s public debt dropped from GH¢726.7 billion at the end of December 2024 to GH¢613 billion by the end of June 2025 — a reduction of GH¢113.7 billion in just six months.