Breaking News: Former Beige Bank CEO Michael Nyinaku acquitted and discharged

Michael Nyinaku, the former Chief Executive Officer of the now-defunct Beige Bank

The Court of Appeal has acquitted and discharged Michael Nyinaku, the former Chief Executive Officer of the now-defunct Beige Bank, of all criminal charges brought against him by the state.

The ruling, delivered on Thursday, July 25, 2025, by a three-member panel presided over by Justice Emmanuel Ankamah, saw the appellate court dismiss charges of stealing, fraudulent breach of trust, and money laundering. The panel also included Justices Dr. Ernest Owusu Dapaah and Kofi Akrowiah.

Nyinaku’s acquittal comes after a protracted legal battle following the collapse of Beige Bank in 2018, when the Bank of Ghana revoked its license during a financial sector cleanup that affected several local banks.

The state accused him of unlawfully transferring over GH¢1 billion in funds from customer and institutional accounts into companies related to The Beige Group, which he founded.

In January 2023, he was committed by the High Court to stand trial after the Attorney-General filed over 40 charges linked to alleged financial improprieties. However, Nyinaku consistently maintained his innocence, insisting that all transactions were legitimate and properly documented.

The Court of Appeal, in its ruling, found that the prosecution failed to establish the necessary burden of proof to sustain a conviction. The panel held that the evidence presented did not support the allegations of dishonesty or criminal intent required for a conviction on the charges of stealing and breach of trust.

With this decision, Nyinaku walks free after nearly seven years of scrutiny and litigation. The ruling is expected to spark fresh debates around the fairness and outcomes of the banking sector clean-up and the prosecutions that followed.

More details are expected as the court’s full judgment is released.