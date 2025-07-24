Mid-year budget review: ‘Ghana’s public debt reduced by GH¢113.7 billion in six months’ — Finance Minister

The Minister for Finance, Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson, has announced a significant reduction in Ghana’s public debt profile.

According to him, the country’s total public debt reduced from GH¢726.7 billion at the end of December 2024 to GH¢613 billion by the end of June 2025.

This marks a reduction of GH¢113.7 billion within a six-month period.

Presenting the 2025 mid-year budget review in Parliament on Thursday, July 24, Dr. Forson said the reduction represents a historic achievement, as Ghana recorded a negative debt accumulation rate for the first time.

“Our commitment to fiscal discipline through prudent debt management and exchange rate appreciation has resulted in a significant improvement in Ghana’s debt profile.

“Public debt reduced from GH¢726.7 billion as at end-December 2024, to GH¢613 billion as at end-June 2025. Mr. Speaker, Ghana’s public debt reduced by GH¢113.7 billion in six months. For the first time in Ghana’s history, there is a negative 15.6% rate of debt accumulation,” the minister said.

The Finance Minister added that the country’s debt-to-GDP ratio has also improved.

“Ghana’s public debt as a percentage of GDP reduced by 18% in the last six months. Ghana’s foreign debt as a percentage of total public debt declined from 57.4% at end-December 2024 to 49% by end-June 2025. Mr. Speaker, this has significantly improved Ghana’s debt sustainability,” said Dr. Ato Forson.