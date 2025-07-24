ModernGhana logo
"Cedi no apicki" — Ato Forson declares end to currency slide

  Thu, 24 Jul 2025
Headlines Finance Minister, Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson
THU, 24 JUL 2025
Finance Minister, Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson

Finance Minister Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson has boldly declared an end to the Ghanaian cedi’s depreciation, touting its recent strong rebound against major foreign currencies.

Presenting the 2025 Mid-Year Budget Review to Parliament on Thursday, July 24, Dr. Forson made a striking declaration: “Cedi no apicki,” meaning “The cedi is no longer falling,” to underscore the currency’s newfound strength and stability.

He revealed that the cedi, which opened the year trading at around GH¢15 to the US dollar, has rallied significantly to GH¢10.45 on the interbank market — a turnaround he credited to a combination of sound economic management and improved market fundamentals.

“This performance reflects the positive impact of sound fiscal and monetary policies, growth in gold and cocoa exports, and steady remittance flows,” Dr. Forson explained.

He further pointed out that the strengthening cedi is already having a calming effect on inflation, with some imported goods seeing marginal price reductions.

According to the Minister, the government remains focused on consolidating these gains through disciplined fiscal measures, macroeconomic stability, and continued engagement with key economic sectors.

“We will continue to implement prudent policies to preserve the value of our currency, reduce inflation, and ensure economic stability for all,” he assured Parliament.

Dr. Forson’s remarks have drawn widespread attention as both a bold economic signal and a political statement — one aimed at boosting public confidence in Ghana’s economic recovery.

