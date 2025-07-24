ModernGhana logo
President Mahama inherited a ‘crime scene economy, derailing IMF programme' – Ato Forson

  Thu, 24 Jul 2025
Finance Minister Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson has delivered a blistering critique of the former Akufo-Addo administration, accusing it of leaving behind a wrecked economy and a battered financial system.

Presenting the 2025 Mid-Year Budget Review to Parliament on Thursday, July 24, Dr. Forson laid bare the depth of the economic crisis inherited by the Mahama-led government.

According to the Minister, the new administration walked into office to discover a financial sector teetering on the edge, plagued by soaring non-performing loans and a total erosion of investor confidence. “We also inherited a derailing IMF programme,” he said, painting a grim picture of an economy in free fall. He added emphatically, “Indeed, as President Mahama said, the whole of Ghana was a crime scene.”

Dr. Forson did not mince words as he accused the Bank of Ghana under the previous government of playing a central role in the economic collapse. He cited poor regulatory enforcement, reckless monetary policies, and an unrestrained appetite for deficit financing as key drivers of the runaway inflation that destabilised the country.

“The previous administration’s mismanagement was not just negligent—it was dangerous,” Dr. Forson asserted. “We are now picking up the pieces and rebuilding public confidence one step at a time.”

Despite the bleak economic inheritance, the Finance Minister struck a note of optimism, assuring Parliament that the Mahama administration is committed to steering Ghana back to stability. He said the government has begun implementing robust recovery measures, including more transparent public spending, targeted social investments, and tighter financial controls.

Dr. Forson highlighted renewed investments in health, education, and infrastructure as evidence of a government working decisively to rebuild trust in public institutions and restore macroeconomic stability.

He reiterated the administration’s zero-tolerance stance on corruption and misappropriation, stressing, “We will manage public finances with integrity and ensure every cedi counts for the benefit of all Ghanaians.”

