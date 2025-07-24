Minority NPP runs to diplomatic corps, Presidency over Ablekuma North rerun violence

The Minority Caucus in Parliament has stepped up its campaign against what it calls a disturbing rise in political intimidation and electoral violence, petitioning both the Dean of the Diplomatic Corps, Maher Kheir, and President John Dramani Mahama over the conduct of security forces and electoral officials during the July 11 parliamentary rerun in Ablekuma North.

The petition, delivered first to Ambassador Kheir and later to the Jubilee House, paints a troubling picture of what the Minority describes as “escalating political intimidation and blatant irregularities” that marred the electoral process in the constituency. The outreach follows the group’s dramatic walkout during Thursday’s presentation of the 2025 Mid-Year Budget by Finance Minister Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson — a move they say was intended to draw urgent national attention to the deteriorating state of Ghana’s democratic norms.

Speaking on the floor of Parliament moments before leading the boycott, Minority Chief Whip Frank Annoh Dompreh made a passionate appeal for electoral accountability. “Increasingly, electoral violence is rearing its ugly head in our fledgling democracy,” he said. “The recent rerun in 19 polling stations in Ablekuma North is clearly revealing.”

Annoh Dompreh made clear that the walkout was not a snub to the authority of Speaker Alban Bagbin, but rather a symbolic rejection of a political atmosphere increasingly defined by violence and fear. “Speaker, with respect, I will not on any day try your authority. We have lined up a number of activities to back our demands, and to the extent that these acts of violence are not addressed and are visited on us at home, we cannot be part of the mid-year budget review. And to that extent, we are exiting and cannot be part of this,” he declared.

While Speaker Bagbin acknowledged the gravity of the issue and pledged to schedule time for a full debate on the matter, the Minority maintained its stance, walking out en bloc just ahead of the Finance Minister’s appearance.

The petitions mark a significant escalation in the Minority’s efforts to mobilise both domestic and international pressure against what they call “state-sponsored electoral violence.” The caucus is demanding immediate investigations into the Ablekuma North incident, accountability for the perpetrators, and broader reforms to guarantee the credibility and safety of Ghana’s electoral processes.

With tensions rising and political divisions deepening, the Minority’s actions signal a new front in the struggle over the integrity of Ghana’s democracy — one that is now unfolding not only in Parliament but on the desks of diplomats and in the corridors of the presidency itself.