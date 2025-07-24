'Human shield': Niger's ousted president held by junta

President Mohamed Bazoum has been languishing for two years along with his wife in Niger's presidential palace since his ouster by a junta, which is using them as human shields to avert foreign military intervention to free them, according to the couple's lawyers.

They are only allowed medical visits. Their lawyers say they have exhausted all legal recourse and now rely on political action or foreign mediation to secure the couple's release.

The junta leader also resides in the presidential palace.

What are the detention conditions?

On the morning of July 26, 2023, access to the presidential palace was blocked by the president's guard while Bazoum, 65, and Hadiza, 57, were inside.

That evening, soldiers announced on television that the government was overthrown. The Bazoums were then confined to a wing of the palace.

Two years later, "the detention conditions... have not changed", a source close to Bazoum told AFP.

"They are still in two windowless rooms, without access to the outside and without any visitors" except for a doctor once a week, they added.

Their activities include reading books brought by the doctor and using a stationary bike.

One of Bazoum's lawyers, American Reed Brody, was in contact with him until October 2023 when his phone was confiscated. Since then, the couple has had no connection with the outside world or access to internet or television.

Despite suffering from "sleep disorders", they "are fine, they remain in good spirits," Brody added.

Their son Salem, 23, was released early last year. Lawyers say the junta offered to have Bazoum's wife released, but she declined.

The Bazoums live in the same building as junta leader General Abdourahamane Tiani, said Brody, who is among several sources who suspect Tiani to be using the Bazoum as a "human shield".

Shortly after the coup, countries in the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) regional bloc considered military intervention to secure Bazoum's release and restore constitutional order.

By detaining Bazoum, "it's a form of insurance against bombing the palace, for example", Brody said.

Another source close to Bazoum noted that the president, elected in 2021, has never resigned.

"He has convictions and value, he is someone who believes in democracy -- resigning would betray his oath," they said.

"The Bazoum case is an exceptional situation," said Seidik Abba, president for the International Center for Studies and Reflections on the Sahel.

The NGO Human Rights Watch on Wednesday reiterated a call for Bazoum's release.

What about justice?

The junta announced in August 2023 it intended to prosecute Bazoum for "plotting to undermine the state's security and authority" and "treason," the latter being punishable by death.

Bazoum has not faced any formal legal proceedings but his diplomatic immunity was lifted last year.

A preliminary investigation had been opened and Bazoum has been questioned.

Brody claims the junta's leaders "do not want to initiate a real judicial process because it would involve transferring the president to prison".

"We are convinced they want to keep him close to the general," he said.

Following the lifting of Bazoum's immunity, his lawyers tried in vain to attain his automatic release, the judicial source said.

What is the global community doing?

Bazoum's lawyers have launched multiple proceedings with international bodies, including the ECOWAS regional court and the United Nations. Niger has quit ECOWAS.

Both organisations have declared his detention "arbitrary" and demanded his release.

"We have won across the board," but "legal avenues are exhausted," said Brody, who now hopes for political action.

Bazoum's detention could serve as a bargaining chip for the junta in negotiations with other countries, several sources have said.

According to one source close to the ousted president and analyst Abba, negotiations for Bazoum's release have been ongoing for several months between Qatar and Niger.

Mediation by Togo in early 2024 facilitated the release of the couple's son.

