Council of State member Chiana-Pio escapes death, gunmen steal cash and rifle on Buipe–Tamale Highway

  Thu, 24 Jul 2025
Chiana-Pio, Pe Ditundini Adiali Ayagitam III

Police in the Savannah Region are investigating a brazen highway ambush on the convoy of Council of State member Pe Ditundini Adiali Ayagitam III, who represents the Upper East Region.

The attack, which occurred on Sunday, July 20, near Mile 40 on the Buipe–Tamale highway, involved approximately 15 heavily armed assailants.

The attackers blocked the road, opened fire on the convoy, and made off with a cache of valuables, including cash, phones, electronics, and a police-issued rifle.

According to police, the convoy was en route from Tamale to Kumasi following the Northern Development Conference when the assault occurred. The Buipe Police responded to a distress call around 5:00 p.m. and dispatched a highway patrol team, but by the time officers arrived, the attackers had already fled into the surrounding bush.

A bodyguard assigned to the chief reported that the gunmen, some of them masked, emerged from the roadside and began firing without warning. He attempted to return fire with his sidearm but was forced to retreat into the bush when the pistol jammed. In the chaos, he left behind a CZ assault rifle, which the attackers seized along with other items.

The thieves reportedly stole GHS 41,000, $200 in US dollars, CFA 3,000, a Lenovo laptop, two iPhones, a Samsung phone, a smart wristwatch, a pair of reading glasses, and a hat belonging to the chief. The convoy’s driver, Jacob Apanyina, also lost GHS 800 and an iPhone 11.

At the scene, police recovered fifteen spent AK-47 shell casings and three BBB cartridges, pointing to the heavy firepower used in the assault.

No injuries were reported, but police say the attack bears the hallmarks of a well-orchestrated operation.

A Regional Police Intelligence Directorate team has been deployed to the area, with investigators working with local informants in a bid to trace the suspects and recover the stolen rifle.

So far, the identities of the gunmen remain unknown, and police have yet to make any arrests.

-with files from ASAASE

