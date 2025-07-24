ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Gov't will not buy construction cement from those unwilling to reduce prices — Roads Minister

Headlines Minister for Roads and Highways, Governs Kwame Agbodza
THU, 24 JUL 2025
Minister for Roads and Highways, Governs Kwame Agbodza

Minister for Roads and Highways, Governs Kwame Agbodza, has cautioned cement manufacturers to reduce their prices in line with the recent appreciation of the Ghanaian Cedi.

He noted that while the local currency has seen relative stability, leading to the reduction in prices of some goods and services, cement prices remain unusually high—still hovering around GHS120 per bag.

Speaking to the media in Parliament on Thursday, July 24, Mr. Agbodza said government is preparing to undertake major road construction projects and will not purchase cement from suppliers who refuse to adjust their prices downward.

“We can all work together as a country, make sacrifices. Even kenkey prices have been reduced, even the portions have gone up. What is it that makes it difficult for cement dealers to pass on the gains to the people?” he asked.

He argued that cement should be selling for around GHS95 in some parts of the country and should cost even less in regions outside Accra, given recent economic trends.

“We shall not be sitting down and allow them to rob us. This would have to stop. I’m saying that government is just about to roll out a massive road infrastructure project, which will need a lot of cement.

“It should not be purchased from sources that are not ready to reduce their prices to reflect the economic reality,” the minister stated.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

Is a journalist with a keen interest in politics, current affairs, and social issuesPage: isaac-donkor-distinguished

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.
Top Stories

5 minutes ago

Finance Minister, Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson “Cedi no apicki” — Ato Forson declares end to currency slide

7 minutes ago

Mid-year budget review: ‘Ghana’s public debt reduced by GH¢113.7 billion in six months’ — Finance Minister Mid-year budget review: ‘Ghana’s public debt reduced by GH¢113.7 billion in six ...

7 minutes ago

The Minister for Finance, Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson We saved 'struggling' NIB after NPP spent GH₵30.3 billion to collapse others — F...

7 minutes ago

Finance Minister Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson Mid-year budget review: 'GHS450m injected into recapitalisation of NIB' — Financ...

43 minutes ago

Chiana-Pio, Pe Ditundini Adiali Ayagitam III Council of State member Chiana-Pio escapes death, gunmen steal cash and rifle on...

59 minutes ago

There’s no shortage of ATK fuel, sufficient supplies available for all aircrafts — Energy Ministry There’s no shortage of ATK fuel, sufficient supplies available for all aircrafts...

1 hour ago

The truest way to honour Mills memory is upholding his principles of honesty, humility, service to country — Mahama The truest way to honour Mills' memory is upholding his principles of honesty, h...

1 hour ago

GIS arrests 50 Nigerians in major crack down on cybercrime and human trafficking ring at McCarthy Hill GIS arrests 50 Nigerians in major crack down on cybercrime and human trafficking...

1 hour ago

Minority stages walkout ahead of 2025 mid-year budget review presentation Minority stages walkout ahead of 2025 mid-year budget review presentation

1 hour ago

Minister for Roads and Highways, Governs Kwame Agbodza Gov't will not buy construction cement from those unwilling to reduce prices — R...

Advertise Here

Just in....

Is Mahama's government heading in the right direction?

Started: 09-07-2025 | Ends: 09-08-2025
body-container-line