Gov't will not buy construction cement from those unwilling to reduce prices — Roads Minister

Minister for Roads and Highways, Governs Kwame Agbodza, has cautioned cement manufacturers to reduce their prices in line with the recent appreciation of the Ghanaian Cedi.

He noted that while the local currency has seen relative stability, leading to the reduction in prices of some goods and services, cement prices remain unusually high—still hovering around GHS120 per bag.

Speaking to the media in Parliament on Thursday, July 24, Mr. Agbodza said government is preparing to undertake major road construction projects and will not purchase cement from suppliers who refuse to adjust their prices downward.

“We can all work together as a country, make sacrifices. Even kenkey prices have been reduced, even the portions have gone up. What is it that makes it difficult for cement dealers to pass on the gains to the people?” he asked.

He argued that cement should be selling for around GHS95 in some parts of the country and should cost even less in regions outside Accra, given recent economic trends.

“We shall not be sitting down and allow them to rob us. This would have to stop. I’m saying that government is just about to roll out a massive road infrastructure project, which will need a lot of cement.

“It should not be purchased from sources that are not ready to reduce their prices to reflect the economic reality,” the minister stated.