NAHSAG honours Juaben MP for visionary leadership

The National Health Students Association of Ghana (NAHSAG) has honoured the Member of Parliament for Juaben, Hon. Francis Kwabena Berepong Owusu-Akyaw, with a Citation of Honour in recognition of his unwavering support, visionary leadership, and outstanding contributions to the advancement of healthcare and youth empowerment in Ghana.

According to NAHSAG, Hon. Owusu-Akyaw played a pivotal role in the success of this year’s congress, serving as a major driving force behind its planning and execution. His commitment to supporting the development of future healthcare professionals and his dedication to inclusive leadership earned him admiration from student health leaders across the country.

In the citation, the Association praised the Juaben legislator for his “unrelenting commitment to championing the interests and aspirations of future Ghanaian health professionals,” describing his efforts as “a beacon of hope” for the youth. His selfless contributions, the citation noted, have left “an indelible mark on the growth, development, and trajectory of NAHSAG,” fostering a culture of mentorship, excellence, and inclusivity.

The citation further highlighted Hon. Owusu-Akyaw’s role in promoting partnerships, collaboration, and innovation, describing him as a leader whose vision has significantly shaped the future of student-led healthcare advocacy in Ghana.

The MP, in response, expressed deep gratitude for the recognition. “To be honoured by such a dynamic and forward-thinking group of young professionals is humbling. This recognition inspires me to do even more to support our youth and strengthen healthcare delivery in Ghana,” he said.

As NAHSAG looks to the future, the Association expressed optimism for continued collaboration with the Juaben MP, reaffirming their commitment to building a healthier and more resilient healthcare system for Ghana.

The National Health Students Association of Ghana represents the collective voice of health science students across Ghana and is committed to promoting quality healthcare, youth leadership, and innovation in the health sector.

The theme for the Association’s 17th Annual Delegates Congress, held at KAAF University was “Visionary Leadership: Inspiring and Shaping the Future of Healthcare.”