Foreign Affairs Ministry issues statement on undelivered passports

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has announced the implementation of a new courier service for passport deliveries as part of its efforts to enhance effective passport administration.

According to a release issued by the Ministry, passports that are not delivered to applicants within 21 days, as per the agreement between the Ministry and the contracted courier companies, are to be returned to the Passport Application Centres (PACS).

It stated that some undelivered passports have been received at various PACs across the country, mainly due to incorrect addresses and contact details provided by applicants.

“The Ministry wishes to advise that passport applicants who have not received any notification on the delivery of their passports are to contact the PACs where their biometric details were captured to arrange for collection or call the Passport Client Service Unit on 0302 754 200 for assistance,” it added.

The Ministry encouraged the general public to provide accurate information during the application process to facilitate the efficient delivery of passports, and asked for the continuous collaboration of Ghanaians to carry out this important exercise.