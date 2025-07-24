ModernGhana logo
Shift from stability to investment-led growth in mid-year review — Economist to Finance Minister 

Headlines Finance Minister Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson
THU, 24 JUL 2025
Finance Minister Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson

Dr. Priscilla Twumasi Ampofo, a lecturer at the Department of Economics at the University of Ghana, has urged Finance Minister Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson to use the 2025 mid-year budget review to outline deliberate strategies that will attract investments and stimulate job creation.

She believes long-term development will depend on the country's ability to boost investor confidence and drive productive sectors of the economy.

Speaking on Accra-based Joy News on Thursday, July 24, the economist noted that the mid-year review offers an opportunity to move beyond austerity measures and introduce practical steps to open up the economy for growth and employment.

“In the mid-year review, we want to see how the Finance Minister would move beyond the levels we have attained to make intentional effort to bring in the necessary investments that are needed to steer and stimulate growth towards employment generation,” she said.

Dr. Twumasi Ampofo also pointed out that the country's economic performance in the first half of the year shows that the country is on a promising path, citing GDP growth of 5.3% which is higher than the projected 4% for the year.

She attributed the stability to lower government spending, reduced borrowing appetite, and declining Treasury bill rates—all of which she described as signs of fiscal discipline under the ongoing IMF programme.

“You would see that the economy is on track, particularly when you look at the downward trend of inflation, the relatively strong performance of the Cedi, and also key issues such as government revenue and expenditure,” she stated.

Is a journalist with a keen interest in politics, current affairs, and social issues

