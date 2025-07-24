Church Youth Are Leaving Quietly — And No One’s Asking Why

I write this not to condemn, but to cry out.

The pews are still filled, the choirs still sing, the ushers still smile — but something is missing. The passion of the youth is slowly disappearing from many of our churches in Ghana, and the silence surrounding it is louder than the praise.

Young people are leaving the church — not always physically, but spiritually, emotionally, and mentally. Some sit in the front rows but feel invisible. Others still sing in the choir but feel unheard. And many more have simply walked out — not with drama, not in rebellion — but with quiet resignation.

And no one is asking why.

We Are Not Lazy. We Are Lost.

The Ghanaian youth is tired. Tired of being told to “serve” when there's no room to grow. Tired of giving their time, voice, and strength to a system that rarely gives back.

We don't want to be praised on Youth Sunday and forgotten the rest of the year.

We don't want to only carry chairs and clean floors — we want our ideas to matter too.

We are a generation with vision, energy, and creativity. We dream of changing our communities, starting initiatives, leading worship in our own voice. But too often, we are told to “wait,” “submit,” “follow the old way.”

And in that waiting… we wither.

Silence Is Pushing Us Out

What hurts most is not even the rejection — it's the silence.

Church leaders don't ask why we stopped attending meetings.

No one notices when we are online more than we are in church.

No one sits with us to ask: “How are you really doing?”

We struggle with identity, mental health, broken homes, unemployment — and the only answer we often get is “pray about it.”

Yes, prayer is powerful. But faith without listening, without mentorship, without empathy, is just noise.

We're Not Against the Church — We're Begging to Belong

Let this not be misunderstood: the youth are not against the church. We still love God. We still want fellowship. But we also want relevance.

We want to lead Bible studies and not just youth dramas.

We want to ask real questions without being shut down.

We want to use digital tools, media, and modern music styles without being called “worldly.”

We want to talk about depression, sex, purpose, and pain — not just end-time prophecies.

We are not here to destroy the foundation. We are here to build on it.

A Simple Plea to Church Leaders

If you're reading this and you are a church leader, shepherd, or elder — hear this cry:

Invite us to the table, not just to the sound system.

Mentor us, don't micromanage us.

Give us space to grow, make mistakes, and rise again.

Don't just preach to us — walk with us.

We are not lost. We are right here — waiting to be seen, heard, and empowered.

Don't wait till we are gone to ask why we left.

Written from the heart of a young Ghanaian who still believes in the Church, but knows it must rise with its youth, not above them.

About the Author

Nancy Gyamera-Amoako is a youth and church worker at Holy Ghost Revival Assemblies of God Church in Ghana. With a background in Public Relations and a passion for communication, she advocates for youth empowerment and transformation within the church and beyond. Nancy uses writing as a tool for reflection, healing, and change.

📩 Email: [email protected]

📞 WhatsApp: +233 59 610 1617