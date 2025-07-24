Dr Bawumia Is a Washout Political Strategist and a First-Rate Technocrat

Maybe someone more attentive and rhetorically trenchant and brutally unsparing and unimpeachably honest and forthright ought to enlighten Mr. Victor Osei-Poku, described in media reports as a Member of the Asante Regional Communications Team of the recently democratically ousted erstwhile ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), about the fact that being a professionally astute and first-state and crackerjack economist, at least of Continental African repute, does not automatically and necessarily translate into the most viable and/or invaluable presidential-candidate material, going into the 2028 Presidential Election.

Else, Alhaji Mahamudu Bawumia would have soundly trounced his main challenger and political opponent in the 2024 Presidential Election, that is, the twice nonconsecutively elected ballot-snatching President John “2014 Brazil World Cup Dollar-Jetting” Dramani Mahama (See “NPP Heading for Doom If Bawumia Is Changed as Flagbearer - Victor Osei-Poku” Modernghana.com 7/14/25). First of all, studious and prolific volunteer communications specialists like Yours Truly have absolutely no respect for the so-called Communications Team Members of the New Patriotic Party, with the significant exceptions of Messrs. Bennis Edward Miracles Aboagye, the 2024 Communications Director of the Bawumia Presidential-Election Campaign, and Ernest (Kofi) Ouwusu-Bempah, the Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings’ crossover Deputy Communications Director of the New Patriotic Party.

In reality, there can be absolutely no gainsaying that Candidate Bawumia has, in fact, already driven the New Patriotic Party into Doomsland, especially when one studiously reckons the generally languid and lackluster manner in which his entire 2024 Presidential-Election Campaign had been conducted. Very likely, it was the apparent complacency - a very characteristic Achilles Heel of the leadership of the proverbial Elephant Party - of having twice defeated Candidate Mahama as Vice-President and Junior-Partner of the twice consecutively elected former President Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo. But it was the Oxbridge-educated Walewale native, from the Akufo-Addo-created North-East Region’s woeful inability to hold together a coherent and an organically formidable Electioneering-Campaign Team that clearly and unarguably resulted in the blowout loss of the 2024 Presidential Election and, to be certain, the entire 2024 General Election to his far more strategically aggressive and politically desperate and tough-talking and fire-spitting main political opponent.

You see, the problem here had to do with the abject lack of leadership resolve on the part of the Simon Fraser, Canada, doctoral-degree holder in Economic Development or Development Economics, to promptly checkmate an increasingly wayward Nana Akufo-Addo, who seemed to be having an extremely difficult time differentiating between his official mandate as “President of The Republic,” as Ghanaians back home are wont to say, on the one hand, and the flagrant attempt, for the most part quite successfully and to his detriment, in both the short- and the long-term, of being able to rein in or holding off a quite remarkable number of his kleptocratic and gravy-train oriented relatives, kinsfolk and associates. It also did not help matters that the putative Archbishop of Akyem-Abomosu and Kyebi curiously resorted to governing the country almost as if Our Beloved Sovereign Democratic Republic of Ghana were his especial and exclusive heirloom and patrimony.

On the preceding count, however, Nana Akufo-Addo was strikingly and absolutely no different or any worse than both his immediate predecessor and his immediate successor, to wit, President John “SADA Gravy-Train Operating” Dramani Mahama. For example, Vice-President Mahamudu Bawumia seems to have had an extremely difficult time literally putting his two feet firmly down and bluntly admonishing his prime benefactor and immediate boss and senior national co-pilot about the unspeakably gross mismanagement of the country’s economy, even taking full cognisance of the totally unforeseen global blight that was the COVID-19 Pandemic’s considerable economic toll, about the imperative need for such egregious managerial incompetence to be halted, pronto, by the swift removal of Finance Minister Kenneth (Nana Yaw) Ofori-Atta, who also happened to be the cousin of the President.

It also well appeared that our then putative “President-in-Waiting” was too fixated with surgically distancing himself from the unspeakable rot that had fast begun to take an inextricable grip of the otherwise initially stupendously progressive Akufo-Addo Administration by squarely and courageously taking the proverbial bull by the horn and saving the country from the near-complete socioeconomic meltdown that began to set in and to sadly and scandalously cause the near-complete erasure of the historically unprecedented socioeconomic gains of the first tenure or term of the Akufo-Addo Administration. Ironically, Vice-President Bawumia had also become the first and the most active postcolonial Ghanaian Vice-President, a first-term presidential leadership achievement that easily put Nana Akufo-Addo far and away ahead of even the legendary and the globally immortalized President Kwame Nkrumah.

In the process, a hitherto beacon of a paradigmatic change-maker and an unrivaled pace-setter for the country’s younger generation precipitously lost much of his traction and credibility. The former Deputy-Governor of the Bank of Ghana ought to have known right from the get-go, as New Yorkers are wont to say, that there was absolutely no way for him to have it both ways, as it were. In other words, Dr. Bawumia could not be officially associated with the prohibitive incidence of rank corruption that had become a staple diet among the key operatives of the New Patriotic Party, including the President himself; and on the latter count, the unmistakable reference here is to the Cecilia Abena Dapaah’s widely alleged FBI-fingered $5-Million (UDS) extortion and money-laundering scheme or scam, and Nana Akufo-Addo’s uncharacteristically brazen and fierce defense of his then Sanitation Minister - and the then newly elected President Akufo-Addo’s flat and adamant refusal to prosecute the dozens of his immediate predecessor’s cabinet and executive appointees caught in the maelstrom of the globally infamous Double-Salary Creaming and/or Fleecing of an already overburdened Ghanaian taxpayer, and still expect to have considerable selling power in the runup to the 2024 Presidential Election.

Indeed, so unspeakably and unarguably incompetent was the entire Communications Apparatus and Architecture of the 2024 Mahamudu Bawumia Presidential Campaign that it woefully and scandalously failed to recognize the blatant Anti-Akufo-Addo and Anti-New Patriotic Party Propaganda Campaign witheringly mounted by locally hired National Democratic Congress-sponsored reporters by such well-established global media powerhouses as the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC), Associated Press (AP), Reuters, Agence-France Presse (AFP) and Cable News Network (CNN),

Once or twice, this author even locked horns with a couple of these NDC-hired hacks and goons but it was all to absolutely no avail, because the New Patriotic Party’s Electioneering-Campaign Team completely lacked any competent and viable researchers, watchers and monitors of the International Media Landscape. As already extensively noted in several previous columns, former President Mahamudu Bawumia needs at least a couple more election cycles to fully prepare himself as a redoubtable political force to reckon with by his more strategically savvy and propaganda focused and trenchant main opponents of the National Democratic Congress. And then the Kingmakers and the Queenmakers of the Mighty Elephant Party, in the memorable words of “Lt-Col.” Johnson “The Mosquito” Asiedu-Nketia, could be fully prepared to, once again, be returned to the John “The Gentle Giant” Agyekum-Kufuor-constructed Jubilee House from our Tropical Rainforest.

By Kwame Okoampa-Ahoofe, Jr., PhD

Professor Emeritus, Department of English

SUNY-Nassau Community College

Garden City, New York

E-mail: [email protected]