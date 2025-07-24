'Don't put the judiciary at the mercy of the executive risks' — Ghana Catholic Bishops' Conference warns CJ suspension

The Ghana Catholic Bishops' Conference has broken its silence on recent political tensions and electoral unrest, condemning rising violence and expressing grave concern over the suspension of the Chief Justice.

In a strongly worded statement released Wednesday, the bishops described the unfolding events as threats to Ghana’s democratic stability and national unity. They urged the State and political actors to uphold the rule of law, protect democratic institutions, and avoid actions that undermine public trust.

STATEMENT BY THE GHANA CATHOLIC BISHOPS' CONFERENCE ON ELECTORAL VIOLENCE AND THE SUSPENSION OF THE CHIEF JUSTICE

We, the Ghana Catholic Bishops Conference, have followed recent developments in our beloved nation with profound concern. As spiritual leaders and responsible citizens, mindful of our collective duty to uphold justice, peace, and the integrity of democratic governance, we feel compelled to share these reflections with the people of Ghana:

True democracy transcends the periodie casting of votes. It embodies a just social order that respects the rule of law, upholds the intrinsie dignity of every human person, and guarantees citizens the right to participate meaningfully in shaping our national destiny.

At the heart of this vision lies the sanctity of the ballot and the imperative of peaceful elections.

Since the promulgation of our 1992 Constitution, Ghana has rightly been celebrated for its democratic stability. Yet, this hard-earned reputation is gravely endangered whenever electoral violence surfaces, as was tragically witnessed recently in the Ablekuma North Constituency.

We unequivocally condemn all forms of electoral violence, especially the brutalisation of citizens, including journalists. Such acts constitute a gross violation of human dignity and betray the very foundations upon which our democracy stands. We, therefore, urge the State to initiate prompt, thorough, and transparent investigations into these incidents and ensure perpetrators are held fully accountable. Impunity corrodes public trust and fosters a culture of lawlessness. We further call upon the government to implement without delay the recommendations of previous commissions of enquiry into electoral violence, ensuring lessons learned translate into meaningful institutional reforms.

We remind all political actors that elections are not a contest of might, but a platform for the exchange of ideas. We urge political parties and their supporters to exercise maximum restraint and prioritise national peace above partisan advantage, even amidst intense political competition.

The Electoral Commission must sustain and deepen its stakeholder engagement efforts to bolster public confidence in the electoral process's integrity. Similarly, we urge the security services to act with professionalism, impartiality, and foresight in preventing and managing potential conflict.

A healthy, functioning democracy equally demands an independent, credible judiciary, free from political interference. Justice is the indispensable cornerstone of national cohesion; without it. grievances fester and violence finds fertile ground. It is in this critical regard that we view the current tensions arising from the suspension of the Chief Justice. While acknowledging the necessity of due process, we caution strenuously against any action, perceived or actual, that could compromise the independence or impartiality of the judiciary.

The removal of a sitting Chief Justice is a matter of profound national significance. This process must be scrupulously guided by constitutional principles, absolute procedural fairess, and a clear respect for the doctrine of the separation of powers. Any precedent that appears to place the judiciary at the mercy of the executive risks irreparably eroding public trust in the very institution citizens rely upon for justice.

In the light of these grave concerns, we urge all stakeholders to act with the utmost conscientiousness, safeguarding both the inviolable rule of law and the dignity of the judiciary.

The recent National Day of Prayer and Thanksgiving convened by His Excelleney the President provided a welcome moment for spiritual and civic reflection. May this now inspire a deeper. sustained national commitment to unity, reconciliation, and lasting peace.

Let us, as one people, fervently renew our shared covenant to build a just, peaceful, and prosperous Ghana-a nation where every eitizen finds refuge in the law and hope in our common future.

May God bless our homeland Ghana and make her great and strong.