Everyone in past NPP gov’t must answer questions over ECG rot — Deputy NIA CEO

NPP Deputy Chief Executive Officer of the National Identification Authority (NIA), Alhaji Mohammed Nasiru
THU, 24 JUL 2025
Deputy Chief Executive Officer of the National Identification Authority (NIA), Alhaji Mohammed Nasiru

The Deputy Chief Executive Officer of the National Identification Authority (NIA), Alhaji Mohammed Nasiru, has called for accountability from former appointees under the New Patriotic Party (NPP) government over the financial irregularities at the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG).

He said the scale of mismanagement uncovered at the state power distributor warrants that every official who served in that administration be made to answer questions.

Speaking on Accra-based Channel One TV’s Breakfast Daily on Thursday, July 24, Alhaji Nasiru further stated that the country deserves an apology from the NPP in light of the revelations.

“If such rots took place under such an administration, if such amount of money were not accounted for under such an administration, then everybody in that administration has a question to answer.

“We demand immediate apology also from that administration. What the John Mahama administration is doing now is to ensure that accountability will be pursued,” he said.

The Electricity Company of Ghana has been under intense scrutiny after the Auditor-General’s 2024 report revealed financial discrepancies involving billions of cedis intended for the country’s power producers.

According to the report, ECG failed to remit GH¢4.2 billion to State-Owned Enterprises (SOEs) and Independent Power Producers (IPPs) under the Cash Waterfall Mechanism (CWM)—a system meant to ensure fair and transparent distribution of revenue in the energy sector.

The Auditor-General also noted that ECG collected GH¢11.5 billion in total revenue in 2023 but declared only GH¢8.6 billion to the Ministry of Energy and other stakeholders, effectively underreporting GH¢2.9 billion.

Out of the declared amount, ECG disbursed GH¢7.3 billion through the CWM, leaving an unaccounted balance of GH¢1.2 billion.

“The Managing Director of ECG should be held liable to account for the unremitted GH¢1.2 billion balance,” the report recommended.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

Is a journalist with a keen interest in politics, current affairs, and social issuesPage: isaac-donkor-distinguished

