The NPP's 2024 Election Loss: The Ordinary Ghanaian's Perspective, Not Mike Oquaye's Report

Following the NPP administration's defeat in the 2024 election, the opposition party formed a nine-member commission to examine the causes. The National Executive Committee (NEC) held an emergency meeting on Wednesday, April 16, to make the decision. After leading a 12-member committee, Professor Mike Oquaye presented his findings. The important questions were how honest are those who did the research and how accurate were the findings?

I doubt that I am the only one who disagrees with the causes in the report provided by the NPP committee about the reasons why they lost the 2024 election. The majority of Ghanaians are also aware of that. In my view, the opposition NPP government still lacks respect for the people if, in its report, they find it difficult to present the true fact to the people. It doesn't matter how hard they try to explain to Ghanaians why they lost the election; they already know the truth.

Kojo Oppong Nkrumah wants Ghanaians to know that the main reasons the NPP lost the election were "Breakdowns in Party Corporate Governance, Economic Challenges and Policy Failures, Operational Conflicts and Power Struggles, and Exclusion from Decision-Making Processes." However, for a variety of reasons, the information wasn’t accurate. Kojo Oppong Nkrumah claimed that the latter was common among party members and that many interested parties were left out of important decisions.

The NPP is a political party that feels that its policies and decisions are what govern a nation; as a result, they failed to listen to the people and provide what they needed to improve their lot in life. This is one of the numerous reasons why the NPP hasn't been sincere and truthful enough as a political party to explain to Ghanaians what truly caused them to go to the opposition following the 2024 election failure. They can choose not to inform Ghanaians of the truth, but I believe that the people are aware of it.

Kojo Oppong Nkrumah claims that "at the party, you had the perception that a lot of people are excluded when it comes to decision-making in the party." The ownership of those decisions and the advancement of their course suffer when those who are required to participate do not. This supports my argument that the NPP as a political party doesn't care about Ghanaians. A successful government listens to the voice of the people, but not NPP members; they are excluded from decision-making.

When a journalist walks out onto the streets to ask ordinary Ghanaians why the NPP lost the 2024 elections, they respond as follows: The arrogant and disrespectful NPP actively engaged in corruption to harm Ghana's businesses, investments, and economy. In addition to breaching all of its promises to enhance living conditions for Ghanaians, corruption not only grew but also persisted unchecked during the NPP regime. Imagine, a politician keeping over one million dollars in her house goes free.

The NPP was a dictatorship government and didn’t provide jobs, yet they were more interested in destroying successful Ghanaian businesses since they are not affiliated with the party. Former Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta deliberately shut down eight financial firms to give his Data Bank a monopoly. This crime is significant because Ofori-Atta spent more money deconstructing those financial institutions than was required to allow them to support the country and its employees.

The most disheartening aspect was learning that the NPP government's rule was founded on a book print called "Agyapadie." Although they claimed that the NPP party wasn’t responsible for the book and accused the NDC of publishing it, the book had traces and reflections of the factors that contributed to the NPP's loss in the 2024 election. This is yet another important factor that led Ghanaians to recognize the NPP as the most heinous political party in the country's history.

The government should seek out foreign buyers or Ghanaian businessmen who would be interested in investing in companies that are not operating efficiently or turning a sufficient profit. This did not occur; in addition to failing Ghanaian institutions into debt or bankruptcy, the government also sold companies that it claimed were losing money to its NPP politicians. The NPP embezzled millions of COVID-19 and IMF funds, plundered state properties, and participated in money laundering. How can the people be interested in such a government?

Why did the report fail to disclose the things that provoked Ghanaians, particularly the siphoned funds related to the foundationless cathedral and the GHC 763 billion national debt that has gone unaccountable? As I believe many Ghanaians do, the NPP declined to reveal the true cause of the party's election defeat. Nevertheless, the study is no longer relevant since, thank God, the people have discovered a good administration in the NDC.