Two arrested over violence in Ablekuma North rerun

The Accra Regional Police Command has arrested two suspects linked to the violent disturbances that marred the parliamentary re-run in the Ablekuma North Constituency on Friday, July 11, 2025.

In an official statement issued on Wednesday, July 23, and signed by Superintendent Juliana Obeng, Head of Public Affairs for the Accra Region, the suspects were identified as Musah Muntari, a 46-year-old Station Manager at STC, and Ali Saeed, popularly known as Mboma, a 43-year-old businessman.

According to the Police, both men are currently in custody and assisting with investigations into the chaotic scenes and reported assaults that occurred during the by-election.

The rerun, held to decide the constituency's representative in Parliament, was marred by pockets of violence at multiple polling stations—incidents that drew widespread condemnation and raised questions about electoral security and accountability.

Reaffirming its commitment to ensuring justice, the Police assured the public that all individuals involved in election-related violence, intimidation, or disruption will be held accountable.

“We urge the public to continue cooperating with the Police and to share credible information,” the statement read. It encouraged citizens to reach out via emergency lines 18555 or 191 with any relevant leads.

The Ghana Police Service emphasized its resolve to maintain peace and safeguard the integrity of Ghana’s democratic processes, warning that election violence will not be tolerated under any circumstances.