PRINPAG releases official list of candidates for 2025 National Executive Elections

The Electoral Committee of the Private Newspapers and Online News Publishers Association of Ghana (PRINPAG) has formally announced the final list of candidates contesting in the association’s upcoming 2025 National Executive Elections, scheduled to be held on Friday, August 15, 2025.

According to a statement issued by the Committee on Wednesday, July 23, the nomination process officially closed at 5:00 p.m. with eleven members successfully filing to contest for five key executive positions.

The race for the presidency will see a head-to-head contest between Awudu Mahama and David Tamakloe, while Michael Antwi-Agyei and Roger A. Agana will battle for the position of Vice President.

Three candidates - William Sarpong, Prince Kawuunda, and Emmanuel Ajarfor Abugri who is the editor ModernGhana are vying for the position of Organizing Secretary.

The role of Public Affairs & External Relations Officer has just one candidate, Emmanuel Opare Djan, contesting unopposed.

In a competitive field for Financial Secretary/Treasurer, Naana Aklerh Kubi I, Kofi Ahovi, and Adnan Adams Mohammed will all be seeking to win over delegates.

The Electoral Committee also announced that vetting of all aspirants will take place on Friday, July 25, 2025, at 10:00 a.m. sharp at the PRINPAG Secretariat. All candidates are required to be present and submit their CVs and supporting documents, if they haven’t already done so.

“In the interest of fairness and transparency,” the Committee added, “any member with legitimate concerns or objections to any of the nominees must submit a formal petition with evidence by 9:00 a.m. on the day of vetting.”

Following the vetting process, the official balloting for positions will be conducted, and the final list of qualified candidates will be confirmed ahead of the elections.

The Electoral Committee, chaired by Lawyer Ken Kuranchie, with Desmond Darko as Vice Chair and Nimatu Yakubu Atuoyese as Secretary, reiterated its commitment to a credible and transparent process that upholds the democratic principles of PRINPAG.

“The Committee extends its best wishes to all aspirants,” the statement concluded, “and looks forward to an orderly and successful election on August 15.”