  Wed, 23 Jul 2025
Headlines "When are we getting the 40%?" — Franklin Cudjoe questions AG's decision to drop Duffuor case
WED, 23 JUL 2025

The Attorney-General’s decision to discontinue the criminal prosecution of former Finance Minister Dr. Kwabena Duffuor and seven others has ignited sharp public criticism, with IMANI Africa President Franklin Cudjoe leading calls for greater transparency and accountability.

In a post on social media following the announcement, Cudjoe questioned the logic behind abandoning the case when the state has not fully recovered the funds involved.

“Nolle prose nuka? So the AG says Dufuor and co agree they wronged & owe the state billions but the state has retrieved 60% of the debt so no more prosecution. Fine, when are we getting the 40%??” he wrote.

On Tuesday, July 22, 2025, the Attorney-General’s Department announced in a press statement that it had filed a nolle prosequi—a formal notice to discontinue criminal proceedings—against Dr. Duffuor and the others, citing significant financial recoveries already made.

Signed by Deputy Attorney-General Hon. Dr. Justice Srem-Sai, the statement justified the move as a pragmatic and strategic decision.

“This is a pragmatic step in line with the overarching national interest of recovering State resources,” it stated. “Continuing with the prosecution will not serve any additional public purpose.”

According to the AG’s office, the state has successfully recovered at least 60% of the alleged financial losses after extensive negotiations with the accused persons. However, the statement was clear that the decision to drop the charges should not be misinterpreted as an exoneration.

“This decision does not imply an absence of wrongdoing nor a vindication of any conduct,” it read.

Though nolle prosequi decisions under Ghanaian law require no formal justification, the Attorney-General explained that the public was being informed “in the interest of transparency and accountability.”

But that explanation has done little to ease public frustration. Critics like Franklin Cudjoe argue that the move leaves too many questions unanswered—chief among them, what happens to the remaining 40% of the state’s lost funds.

While the AG’s office insists its decision is in line with the national interest, growing calls for a full disclosure of the recovery process suggest this controversy is far from over.

