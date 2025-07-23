ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

You wouldn’t dare come to Ghana without protection – Titus Glover warns Kevin Taylor

  Wed, 23 Jul 2025
Headlines You wouldn’t dare come to Ghana without protection – Titus Glover warns Kevin Taylor
WED, 23 JUL 2025 2

Titus Glover has accused US-based Ghanaian commentator Kevin Taylor of abusing political cover to visit Ghana while evading accountability.

The Former Deputy Transport Minister claimed that Taylor only returns to Ghana under the protection of national security operatives, despite a previous bench warrant issued for his arrest.

“Without the national security operatives, can he come to Ghana? He cannot,” Glover said on Good Morning Ghana on Metro TV monitored by MyNewsGh.

“He has a family here. He loves to visit them. But anytime he wants to come, he comes under protection.”

Titus Glover alleged that during a recent trip to Ghana, Kevin Taylor disguised himself by wearing a nose mask in public.

“He was even wearing a nose mask. Do we have coronavirus in Ghana now? He just wanted to disguise himself. The same flight he came on from the U.S., a Ghanaian sat next to him. He is known.”

The former Tema East MP questioned how a person wanted by the court could be shielded from arrest.

“A fugitive is invited by the court, and the sitting government’s operatives protect him. Is that how to defend the constitution?”

Titus Glover further warned that such protection sends the wrong message to others who may want to defy the courts and insult public figures under the guise of free speech.

“You’re giving him license to continue insulting everyone — including you and me. It’s dangerous.”

-mynewsgh

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Comments

Chris | 7/23/2025 9:52:31 PM

Did you just arrived in Ghana? where were you all these years. dwirow !! Danduruwa !!

Comments2
Top Stories

2 hours ago

Court of Appeal, Justice Alexander Osei-Tutu 'New king, new law' inapplicable in land sales, stop harassing landowners — Just...

2 hours ago

Chairperson of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) and Member of Parliament for Atiwa East, Hon. Abena Osei-Asare “This is no ordinary mistake" — Abena Osei-Asare decries GH¢138.91 billion debt ...

2 hours ago

Former MP for Tarkwa-Nsuaem Constituency, George Mireku Duker Tarkwa-Nsuaem NPP Polling Station Executives expose Mireku Duker’s “use and dump...

3 hours ago

Late Prof. Atta Mills would be outraged by ‘galamsey’ menace – Charlotte Osei Late Prof. Atta Mills would be outraged by ‘galamsey’ menace – Charlotte Osei

3 hours ago

Forest Guards nab armed poachers in Ankasa Conservation area after bribery attempt fails Forest Guards nab armed poachers in Ankasa Conservation area after bribery attem...

3 hours ago

Government clears capitation grant arrears for basic schools — GES confirms Government clears capitation grant arrears for basic schools — GES confirms

3 hours ago

One dead infuel station fire incident at Ejura One dead in fuel station fire incident at Ejura

3 hours ago

Sammy Gyamfi sues Afia Schwarzenegger for defamation, seeks GHS10 million in damages Sammy Gyamfi sues Afia Schwarzenegger for defamation, seeks GHS10 million in dam...

3 hours ago

President John Dramani Mahama Galamsey at Mahama’s hometown Bole shows there’s no hope in the fight — Minority

3 hours ago

Kwaku Ampratwum-Sarpong, Ranking Member of the Lands and Natural Resources Committee Goldbod has become goldbomb, ‘legalising’ galamsey — Minority

Advertise Here

Just in....

Is Mahama's government heading in the right direction?

Started: 09-07-2025 | Ends: 09-08-2025
body-container-line