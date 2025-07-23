You wouldn’t dare come to Ghana without protection – Titus Glover warns Kevin Taylor

Titus Glover has accused US-based Ghanaian commentator Kevin Taylor of abusing political cover to visit Ghana while evading accountability.

The Former Deputy Transport Minister claimed that Taylor only returns to Ghana under the protection of national security operatives, despite a previous bench warrant issued for his arrest.

“Without the national security operatives, can he come to Ghana? He cannot,” Glover said on Good Morning Ghana on Metro TV monitored by MyNewsGh.

“He has a family here. He loves to visit them. But anytime he wants to come, he comes under protection.”

Titus Glover alleged that during a recent trip to Ghana, Kevin Taylor disguised himself by wearing a nose mask in public.

“He was even wearing a nose mask. Do we have coronavirus in Ghana now? He just wanted to disguise himself. The same flight he came on from the U.S., a Ghanaian sat next to him. He is known.”

The former Tema East MP questioned how a person wanted by the court could be shielded from arrest.

“A fugitive is invited by the court, and the sitting government’s operatives protect him. Is that how to defend the constitution?”

Titus Glover further warned that such protection sends the wrong message to others who may want to defy the courts and insult public figures under the guise of free speech.

“You’re giving him license to continue insulting everyone — including you and me. It’s dangerous.”

